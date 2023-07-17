Although wrestling itself is largely scripted, the physical situations that the Superstars put themselves through are very real.

Naturally with any sport, especially such a physical one, injury is unfortunately pretty common and should this happen inside the ring then the referee is usually the one on hand to judge how serious this injury is. This is usually summarised by the famous ‘X’ gesture in which a referee crosses both arms to form an ‘X’ symbol to show that a Superstar can’t continue due to a serious injury.

As we all know, one of the arts of WWE is 'selling', especially when it comes to being hurt, but sadly in some instances, the 'X' is needed due to real injuries and real problems.

Unfortunately, the latest example of this ‘X’ symbol occurred yesterday during a live event in Salisbury, Maryland in the USA as Bayley suffered a potentially serious injury.

Bayley's injury at WWE house show

Bayley was competing in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Championship against Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair as they all sought to claim the title.

As the fight was reaching its peak, Asuka and Bayley sprinted towards one another before the former decided to role underneath the latter's attack at the last second.

In the process, slow-motion footage seems to suggest that Bayley’s knee collided with Asuka’s back, potentially jarring it or worse.

Although the footage looks rather innocent, Bayley fell to the floor immediately after the failed stunt clutching her right knee and looking in serious pain. The other wrestlers and the referee seemed to notice quickly that something was wrong as both Charlotte Flair and the referee ran straight over to offer assistance.

After a few seconds, the referee threw up the ‘X’ symbol causing mumbles of uncertainty in the crowd. Asuka and Charlotte Flair then showed their professionalism as they continued the fight as the referee continued to assist Bayley.

Bayley's injury history

Fans of the wrestler will have been extremely worried to see her on the floor, especially given the injury problems she has had in the past.

Back in 2021, Bayley tore her left ACL, an injury that kept her away from the sport for about a year. Should she have a similar injury this time around then she could be looking at another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Fortunately, however, early signs seem to look good as a fan captured footage of Bayley leaving the arena after the event on her own two feet without the aid of crutches. She was limping, though, so the injury could still rule her out for some time.

Bayley herself also sort to quash some of the worries by tweeting a picture of her knee covered in a large ice pack with the caption: “I’ll be alright, thanks everyone.”

Fans were quick to flood Bayley’s tweet with well-wishes, but for now they remain fearful that the injury could leave her out of action for some time once more.

Hopefully for both the sake of Bayley and her fans, the injury will turn out to be something minor so that she can continue to compete at the highest level.

A repeat of her 2021 injury would be a devastating blow to both her title chances and the fans.