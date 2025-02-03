Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to join Standard Liege in Belgium on loan for the remainder of the season, according to David McDonnell of the Irish Independent.

It has been a miserable season for Southampton, one that has seen them accumulate just nine points in 24 Premier League games. Many have already conceded that Southampton will be relegated by the season’s end, with survival looking more improbable with each passing week.

Aaron Ramsdale was signed in the summer, but the England international has struggled along with his team for form. His arrival, however, served to push Bazunu further down the pecking order, with Alex McCarthy also battling for minutes on the south coast.

As such, it now appears that Bazunu is set to depart the club in order to play more consistent first-team football.

Bazunu moving to Belgium

Standard Liege to sign shot-stopper

According to McDonnell, Bazunu is now set to join Standard Liege for the remainder of the campaign. Fergal Harkin works as the club’s sporting director and has previously served as loan manager at Manchester City, where Bazunu used to play.

A Republic of Ireland international, Bazunu has been battling for around a year to return to fitness after suffering an Achilles injury towards the end of the 2023/24 season. Bazunu, who had been first choice up until then, now looks set to leave on a temporary basis in order to continue his recovery, having recently returned to action with Southampton’s youth side.

It is a smart move for Bazunu, who was described as 'outstanding' by Russell Martin. The shot-stopper would only suffer in trying to recapture his form within a side that look set for the drop. With Standard Liege, he will have ample chance to completely recover and look to aid the Saints next season, either in the Premier League or the Championship.

