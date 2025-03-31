Newcastle United are one of the biggest clubs in British football. That said, coming into the 2024/25 Carabao Cup final, they had not won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955.

They took on Liverpool on 16 March at Wembley and came away with one of the most important wins in the club's history. Dan Burn opened the scoring just before half-time and in the 52nd minute Alexander Isak put the game essentially out of sight. Beyond a late consolation effort from Federico Chiesa, the Magpies all but cruised to their triumph.

Ending their 70-year trophy drought, it comes as no surprise that the celebrations have been pretty wild. So much so, in fact, that club legend and all-time great Alan Shearer went as far as to say: 'The last two weeks have probably been the best of my life.'

He was speaking at the open-top bus parade – which left St James' Park and travelled through Haymarket, onto the Great North Road, before stopping at Town Moor – but was not the only one feeling rather emotional in the heat of the moment.

BBC Apologise For Bruno Guimaraes

They say he was "very overwhelmed"

Bruno Guimaraes appeared to be enjoying himself perhaps more than any other Newcastle player. He started off proceedings by singing of teammate Sandro Tonali: "He eats spaghetti, he drinks Moretti and he hates f*****g Sunderland."

Hosts Ant and Dec warned the Brazilian: "You can have the microphone as long as you cut the swearing," but he did not seem to get the message.

After leading the crowd in a rendition of the "Campeones, Campeones, Ole Ole Ole" chant, he was asked what he told his Newcastle teammates ahead of the final. This is where his language got him in trouble once more, as he said:

“Well, I said to them today we go to the pitch as a player and we leave as a f*****g legend.”

Moments later, a BBC news presenter was forced to make an apology. He said:

"Again, apologies for any bad language that you’re hearing. The players and particularly captain Bruno obviously are very overwhelmed by all of this.”

Guimaraes Delivers Memorable Speech

"70 years is a lot for our fans"

Beyond the bad language, Guimaraes did actually deliver a great speech to those in attendance. "I think everyone here deserves it," he began. "70 years is a lot for our fans. Hopefully, this is just the beginning, we want more, and we're going to work for it.

“We did it for [the fans], we spent a lot of time together, so they deserve a lot more than anything, we played for them as well.

“The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history,. Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more.

"Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this but it’s just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.

"For now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League.”