West Ham United are '100% behind' manager Julen Lopetegui, although the club's hierarchy are aware that results need to improve and there is subsequently pressure on the Spaniard to reverse the Hammers' fortunes, according to BBC journalist Simon Stone.

The East London outfit have endured a miserable start to the new season, winning just three of their opening eleven matches, a return that sees them sat 14th in the Premier League table. As a result, the mood around the London Stadium appears somber, and senior players within Lopetegui's squad are said to be 'not fully on board' with the former Real Madrid boss.

Reports emerged this week suggesting that West Ham are 'very unhappy' with their head coach's work so far, despite their public backing of him. Stone clarified the situation, claiming that while the club's executives remain supportive of Lopetegui, they are under no illusion that results cannot continue to spiral, and thus that he's under significant pressure from London Stadium senior figures.

West Ham '100% Behind' Lopetegui

But he must improve results

Succeeding veteran David Moyes in the summer, Lopetegui arrived with an impressive pedigree, having overseen both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. Having been backed by a £125 million influx of new signings, expectations were high at the start of the season for West Ham.

It's fair to suggest that Lopetegui hasn't exactly hit the ground running, with his side looking laboured and lackluster in the opening months of the campaign. Inevitably, poor form has sparked speculation suggesting the tactician is at risk of being given his marching orders, and a number of names have been touted as possible replacements.

Amongst the conflicting reports around the 58-year-old's position, the BBC's Stone provided a coherent update:

"It is fair to say Julen Lopetegui's tenure at West Ham is very much in the balance. "Amid massive speculation about his future, club sources have told me they are still 100% behind Lopetegui but that results have to improve. "The Hammers have some tough games ahead - a trip to Newcastle immediately after the international break and a London derby against Arsenal straight after that. The pressure is on Lopetegui to deliver."

Lopetegui's West Ham Record Matches Managed 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Win Percentage 30.8%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 15/11/2024