Jhon Duran added to his spectacular goal catalogue, scoring a screamer for Aston Villa to defeat Everton at Villa Park on Saturday evening, a goal that made the entire BBC office erupt, according to Gary Lineker.

Villa secured all three points against the Toffees, reversing a two-goal deficit to ensure the away side's horrid start to the season continued. Early goals from Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Sean Dyche's side in a commanding lead, but a brace from Ollie Watkins and Duran's memorable strike meant Unai Emery's team secured their third win in four Premier League games so far.

This was already Duran's second winner of the new campaign, supplying a three-point earning goal away at West Ham on opening day, and the Colombian's third of the season, in what has been a productive start. Despite these goals, Duran is yet to be named in a starting eleven thus far, with Watkins continuing to be favoured by Emery.

Lineker: Duran Goal Made Office Erupt

The striker is knocking on the door

Signing for Villa for a fee in the region of £18 million from MLS side Chiacgo Fire in January 2023, Duran has spent much of his 18 months in the West Midlands operating in the shadows of star striker and talisman Watkins. The England international netted 27 goals in all competitions last season, meaning opportunities were few and far between for the deputy.

However, the 20-year-old still managed to score eight goals in his limited outings, prompting interest from West Ham with Villa demanding £40m and the player reportedly keen on making the switch to East London. No such deal materialised, meaning Duran has remained in Birmingham and faces another season battling with Watkins for a starting birth.

The Colombia international is certainly starting to make his case for more minutes, having scored three goals in Villa's first four league matches, all off the bench. With the showdown with Everton poised at 2-2, Duran opted to take a speculative effort from distance, which ended up being a rocket that soared past Jordan Pickford.

Speaking on the eye-catching moment on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker revealed how the BBC's office reacted to the wonder goal:

"The Duran goal, oh my goodness me. "Yeah, the office erupted at that, just because of the sheer quality of the goal. I mean, it was brilliant. So I think, you know, Villa are going well again."

Villa make their long-awaited return to Champions League football this week, traveling to Switzerland to take on Young Boys on Tuesday, a match Duran will be eyeing as a potential first start of the season.

Duran's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.79 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Touches in Oppositions Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.75

Villa Could Move for Angel Gomes

The midfielder impressed for England last week

It looks set to be another strong season for Villa, with the Midlands club sitting fifth after four matches. However, Emery may look to further bolster his squad in January or next summer, with the Villans named as one of three Premier League clubs who could sign Angel Gomes.

Villa are said to have held a long-term interest in the Lille midfielder, with the player understood to be 'open' to a move to the Premier League club back in May. Gomes will be out of contract next summer, so would be available to land on a free transfer, and has begun to garner attention after impressing for Lee Carsely's England against Finland last week.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/09/2024