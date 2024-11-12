The BBC are reportedly planning a radical change to Match of the Day following the departure of Gary Lineker. It was revealed on Monday that the ex-England international would be stepping down from his role as host of the popular Saturday night show at the end of the season and will also leave the BBC entirely following the 2026 World Cup.

Lineker has been the face of MOTD for almost 25 years since he replaced Des Lynam in 1999. However, with the former Tottenham striker now set to step aside, it's been claimed that the broadcaster is now looking to do something that they have never done on the show to freshen things up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary Lineker is the longest-running host in Match of the Day history.

BBC Planning Multiple Presenters for MOTD

Mark Chapman is one name listed as part of group of potential hosts

According to a report from The Sun, it's been suggested that the BBC may scrap the idea of having one regular frontman for the show and instead opt to have multiple lead presenters rotate throughout the season. While there are no concrete names listed, the strongest candidate is said to be Mark Chapman, who is the current lead anchor for Match of the Day 2. Other names have also been speculated, but not confirmed.

Alex Scott

Former Arsenal defender Alex Scott has become the face of women's football for the BBC, but has also filled in on multiple occasions when Lineker is away. Scott would also become the first woman in history to become a regular presenter on the show.

Gabby Logan

Like Scott, Gabby Logan has also stepped in on occasion in Lineker's absence. The 51-year-old has been with the BBC since 2007 and was previously the face of Final Score. More recently, Logan was part of the team who covered the 2024 Olympics.

Micah Richards

Micah Richards has quickly become one of the most beloved pundits in the country. And if Lineker's thoughts are anything to go by, it seems as though the former Manchester City defender is his choice to replace, as he told the 36-year-old during an episode of the Rest is Football podcast.

Jason Mohammad

Welshman Jason Mohammad has been the face of Final Score since replacing Logan in 2013 and could be set for the ultimate promotion. The 51-year-old is one of the highest paid men at the BBC according to the Sun, so may be a logical replacement for the outgoing Lineker.

Jeff Stelling

The former face of Soccer Saturday could reprise a role similar to the one that made him famous, just with no live sport. Jeff Stelling has settled into radio with talkSPORT since leaving Sky, but could return to our screens for this massive opportunity. The one drawback could be his age, as Stelling will be 70 by the start of the 2025/26 season.