Manchester United gave interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy the perfect send-off before Ruben Amorim arrives with a thumping 3-0 victory over Leicester City, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho sealing all three points at Old Trafford.

But it was the young Argentine winger, in particular, who caught the attention of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Stephen Kelly, who stated that 'he has everything' as he continues to be one of the Premier League's most exciting young talents.

Kelly: Garnacho Is ‘Exciting To Watch’

The Argentine winger continues to excel

Covering Man United's 3-0 victory over Leicester for BBC Sport, Kelly, who made 142 Premier League appearances in his career, marvelled at the 20-year-old Red Devils winger after his fine finish to all but seal all three points for the home side.

Garnacho tried that once and it went high and wide. This time he was more composed and he curled it right around the goalkeeper. This young man has everything. He's exciting to watch.

With his seventh goal - and 11th goal contribution -of the season in all competitions, Garnacho has become United's most prolific contributor this season, and joins Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as the only two wingers aged 21 or younger across Europe's top five leagues to have been involved in 10-plus goals this season.

A dynamic winger with pace who loves to cut inside, Garnacho can be a menace to opposing defenders in one-on-one situations, with him typically deployed on the left flank, though he can also play on the right-hand side.

So far this season, according to WhoScored.com, Garnacho has registered a 7.4 rating in his seven appearances from the left, and has four goals and three assists when he starts for Man United, and has three goals and one assist when brought onto the pitch as a substitute.

Alejandro Garnacho - 24/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 3.83 Expected xG Per 90 0.46

Following up from a 2023/24 campaign where he had 15 goal contributions in 50 appearances, Garnacho has continued to improve, and has showcased himself to be one of United's - and Europe's - leading bright sparks in what has, up until this point, been a really difficult season for the red side of Manchester.

But with the appointment of Amorim as their new manager, there is a lot of optimism over what this team can achieve going forward, and no doubt Garnacho will continue to have a huge part to play.

All statistics via TransferMarkt, WhoScored.com and FBRef - correct as of 10/11/2024.