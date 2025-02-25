Clinton Morrison says Mohamed Salah will go down as one of the best-ever players in Premier League history following yet another stunning display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Manchester City.

The Egyptian forward was difficult to contain for the reigning English champions’ defence on Sunday, scoring Liverpool’s opener and assisting their second to put his club one step closer to the Premier League title.

Morrison was full of praise for Salah after his sublime performance and suggested this may be one of his best seasons in a Liverpool shirt, with his goal and assist tallies reaching 25 and 16, respectively, with 11 games still to go.

Morrison, speaking on BBC Football Daily, lauded Salah’s brilliant performance on Sunday and revealed why the Egyptian may even be disappointed after the 2-0 win:

“They've got terrific players, I always say, like, the spine of the team, and a lot of people say, and I think Van Dijk and Alison having them too in, fantastic. “And then you've got a man like Salah. I don't care what anyone says, he'll go down as one of the best that we've ever seen in the Premier League. “His numbers are unbelievable, like his numbers and goals and assists, and I think this season is probably one of the best seasons I've seen him play at top form. “The way he was running past Gvardiol and Gvardiol is no slouch, he was just confident, they couldn't live with him, he'd probably be disappointed he didn’t come up with a couple more goals and a couple more assists.”

Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool this term, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

The 32-year-old is now leading the race for the European Golden Boot this season and is four league goals ahead of Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Mateo Retegui, who both have 21.

Salah has just over four months remaining on his contract and has yet to reach an agreement on a new deal, alongside teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Egypt international’s future at Anfield remains uncertain – Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to offer him a long-term extension.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 25 Assists 16 Minutes per goal 96 Minutes played 2,395

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.