Arsenal's prowess from set-pieces has caught the attention of former Premier League stalwart Nigel Reo-Coker - who states that the Gunners' routines and success in that area of the pitch is like 'synchronised swimming'.

Arsenal have been deadly from corners all season, with the accuracy of Bukayo Saka's corners finding bigger targets in the area, including Mikel Merino, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kai Havertz on separate occasions. It's given them a huge boost in moments where they need it, including goals against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - and Reo-Coker says that anyone who doesn't look forward to their set-pieces simply 'doesn't like football'.

Reo-Coker: Arsenal Set-Pieces 'Like Synchronised Swimming'

The former Premier League star can't help but get excited

Speaking on BBC's Premier League Review, Reo-Coker likened Arsenal's corner and free-kick routines to synchronised swimming - with the Gunners being extremely prolific from dead ball situations this season, with Gabriel alone having four goals from Saka's deliveries.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 7 =2nd Losses 2 =2nd Goals scored 26 =2nd Goals conceded 14 =4th xG 25.91 4th

The former England international said of Arsenal's clinical approach:

"I think for me, Arsenal and the influence of Odegaard - if they stay fit and Odegaard stays fit... "I want to say this. Do any of you guys get as excited as me now watching Arsenal from set pieces? When they get ready for their set pieces, it's like watching synchronised swimming. "I get a bit excited to see what they're doing, because their set pieces, for me, I think are just fascinating. "And if you don't like it, then you don't like football!"

The Gunners scored three goals from set-piece deliveries in their win over local rivals Tottenham towards the end of last season, and they've continued in that manner with Gabriel scoring two in a row against Tottenham and City through September.

More goals in the Champions League in midweek and against West Ham United at the weekend have seen the Brazilian become one of Arsenal's biggest attacking threats despite playing centre-back; and Mikel Arteta's men will be using that throughout the season as they aim to mount a comeback in the Premier League title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic:

Whether they can successfully top Liverpool remains to be seen, but they do pose a secret weapon when it comes to corners and free-kicks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.