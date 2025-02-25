Newcastle United prodigy Lewis Miley has been praised by former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison after his superb outing against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon - with the former Republic of Ireland international admitting that he was wrong with his initial thoughts on the youngster starting the game over the weekend.

Miley started his first Premier League game of the season against the Reds, having only made his top-flight seasonal debut just before Christmas in the 4-0 win at Ipswich Town - and having started the game ahead of Italian international Sandro Tonali, his inclusion raised various eyebrows at St. James' Park.

Morrison 'Holds Hands Up' After Lewis Miley Newcastle Performance

The youngster's inclusion raised eyebrows from the former top-flight talisman

But those with concerns needn't have worried about the 18-year-old. His drilled strike pulled the Magpies level just 10 minutes after Callum Hudson-Odoi had put the visitors one-nil up, before an onslaught of Newcastle goals saw them enter the break with an impressive 4-1 lead.

Lewis Miley's Newcastle United statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 25 2 FA Cup 6 1 League Cup 4 0 Champions League 3 0

It was a slog until the end as Forest managed to pull two goals back, but Miley featured for the entire game on Tyneside - and his well-taken goal alongside a steeliness in midfield saw him prevail against the Champions League-pushing outfit.

And that led Morrison to admit that his misconception about Miley starting had left him with egg on his face, stating that he held his hands up after the youngster's impressive performance. He told BBC Sports' Football Daily:

"I have to hold my hands up, because when the team was announced, and I saw [Sandro] Tonali on the bench and young Miley starting, I was thinking 'oh, Eddie Howe, you took a big gamble there.' "But I think young Miley, by the sounds of things, was outstanding, and obviously he's got huge potential. I think obviously when he came in last season, you've seen him slowly coming in, playing when they were in the Champions League and getting opportunities - and I thought 'this kid can play'. "He's a young boy, he always wants the ball, he's not frightened to take the ball. You know, sometimes as a youngster when you're going into a big team like Newcastle and you've got the fans, the fans would always back you. But if you give a few passes away, do you go hiding? He never goes hiding."

Lewis Miley Rise Could See Him Star for England

His performance made Joelinton and Sandro Tonali's absences forgettable

Newcastle have a lot of joy when Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Tonali all play together in the middle of the park, with their tenacity and flair almost always forcing opponents to concede turnovers in advantageous areas - and so Miley's introduction did see him start alongside Joe Willock in what was an almost second-fiddle engine room against Nuno's men.

But despite Miley only being 18 years of age, it was already his 38th appearance in all competitions for the Magpies already in his short and illustrious career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis Miley has scored three goals in 38 games for Newcastle United.

His exploits on the big stage have seen him called up for England youth teams, and he made his under-21's debut back in November - despite only being called up to the under-17 squad two years prior. If he can continue his superb rise, it could see him feature in the senior squad in the not-so-distant future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.

Related Newcastle Want to Sign 'Absolute Sensation' Forward for Howe The Magpies are keen to strengthen in the wide areas this summer.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.