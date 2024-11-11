Crystal Palace's dismal start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon as they slumped to defeat at home to Fulham, prompting Nedum Onuoha to claim that Oliver Glasner is the most under pressure manager in the Premier League at the moment.

A break-away goal from Emile Smith Rowe on the stroke of half-time gave the Cottagers the lead, before Harry Wilson secured all three points for the travelling side, slotting past Dean Henderson with seven minutes to play. The result at Selhurst Park saw Palace end the weekend in the bottom three, after Ipswich claimed all three points at Tottenham on Sunday.

This dire standing after eleven matches has inevitably sparked reports suggesting Glasner is under pressure, with Gareth Southgate tipped to succeed the Austrian last week. With the likes of Julen Lopetegui and Russell Martin under severe scrutiny, the Eagles' head coach's impressive exploits at the end of last season may have bought him additional time, but Onuoha believes that the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss is actually under more fire than anyone in the division.

Onuoha: Glasner Under Most Pressure

It has been a dreadful start for Palace

Replacing Roy Hodgson in February, Glasner stabilized a flailing Palace side, and induced a spectacular finish to the season, with the South Londoners winning six of their final seven league games. Expected to build on this form in this campaign, Glasner's team have evidently regressed, and now look set to be embroiled in a relegation battle, winning just one of their opening eleven matches.

Despite other managers coming under more scrutiny in the media, former Manchester City defender turned pundit Onuoha believes Glasner's poor start should see him as the most lambasted boss in the Premier League. Speaking on the BBC's final score, when asked which managers he believes to be in immediate trouble, he said:

"For me, one that sticks out at the moment, is Glasner at Crystal Palace. Just because from today, for example, I thought they were thoroughly outplayed by Fulham, and Fulham are a good side, but they are not the best side the Premier League has ever seen before. You are seeing players who are injured at the moment, seeing players now who are going to be suspended like Kamada after his red card. It seems like something is missing."

Glasner's Palace Record Matches Managed 27 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 9 Win Percentage 40.7%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 11/09/2024