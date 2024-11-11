Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored and provided an assist during the Reds' win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday night.

Salah broke a tight game on Merseyside open mid-way though the first half, charging through on the counter-attack to give Darwin Núñez the opportunity to sweep past Emi Martinez. The electric wide man then sealed all three points late in the second half, during a period when Arne Slot's men had been under pressure, cutely finishing at Martinez' near post after a swift transition.

The 2-0 victory means Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table extends to five points, capping off an excellent start to Slot's first campaign in charge. Rewarded with a place in Deeney's team of the week, the former Watford striker exclaimed how Salah keeps 'getting better' every time he expected the player to start slowing down.

Deeney Praises Salah

The winger is enjoying another fruitful season

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £34.3 million, Salah has made over 350 appearances for the north-west club, netting a staggering 221 goals in this time. Breaking the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season during the 2017/18 campaign, before Erling Haaland smashed it in 2022/23, the Egypt international's exploits in English football have been nothing short of remarkable.

Turning 32 in June, many might have anticipated the beginning of a decline for Salah this term, but having scored eight goals and registered six assists in 11 league appearances thus far, this certainly hasn't materialised. Writing in his BBC Team of the Week column, pundit Deeney admitted he had been among those expecting a downturn, but waxed lyrical about the prolific goalscorer's extraordinary durability after his performance against Vila:

"He's just excellent, isn't he? Every time I think he's going to slow down or he's ready to leave he gets better and better. He gets another goal and assist in a huge weekend for Liverpool, after Manchester City lost. It was an opportunity for Liverpool to kick on and they were excellent against Aston Villa."

Salah's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.9 Expected Goals Per 90 0.61 Key Passes Per 90 1.96 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/09/2024