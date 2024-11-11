Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has earned high praise from Troy Deeney after his stunner inspired Gary O'Neil’s side to their first Premier League win of the season against relegation rivals Southampton.

After setting up Pablo Sarabia’s opener in the 2nd minute, the Brazilian forward netted Wolves’ second in the next 45 with an incredible 25-yard strike, clinching a crucial 2-0 victory for the Molineux outfit.

The win lifted O'Neil’s men off the bottom of the table and into 19th place, as Cunha continued his impressive season, now contributing a goal in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Writing for the BBC, Deeney included the Brazilian ace in his Team of the Week, describing him as ‘a level of class above’ on Saturday:

“There are few games I have been to this year when I look at one player and think 'he is better than every other player on that pitch'. “But Cunha was miles better than Southampton and his Wolves team-mates. He was a level of class above. “Look at the way he carries the ball and the defensive work he does - and it was the first time my wife has told me off for screaming at a goal, when he put his strike in the top corner. So he gets extra credit for making me lose my composure.”

The 2-0 win also saw O'Neil’s men earn their first league clean sheet in 23 games, the last being a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in February – a significant confidence boost going into the international break.

Wolves will next face Fulham and Bournemouth in the Premier League in November and will be hoping Cunha can continue his strong form up front, having netted his fifth goal and provided his second assist of the season on Saturday.

The Brazilian seems to have carried over his impressive form from 2023/24, where he finished the campaign with 12 goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances.

According to Opta, Cunha has now contributed 23 goals across his last 28 starts for Wolves, with Saturday marking only the second time he both scored and assisted in a Premier League game, previously doing so against Everton in December last year.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 3.8 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.