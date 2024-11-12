Nigel Reo-Coker has tipped Unai Emery to rest Aston Villa star forward Ollie Watkins so he can ‘regain energy and fire’ after the England international went goalless in his last three Premier League games.

A winless run of three games has seen Villa drop from fourth to ninth in the table before the international break, raising questions over whether Jhon Duran should be given the nod in the starting lineup over the 28-year-old striker.

The two forwards have given Emery a selection dilemma at the start of the season, but the Spanish tactician has so far maintained his trust in Watkins, starting him in all 11 matches, with Duran yet to make a league start.

Reo-Coker, speaking on the Premier League Review show, has now urged Emery to reconsider his striker choice after the international break, to allow Watkins to regain his sharpness:

“I like Morgan Rogers in that number 10 role. You talk about, obviously, Jhon Duran, the impact he's had coming off as a sub. “I still think Ollie Watkins is there. Maybe it might be time to give Ollie Watkins a little bit of a rest, just to regain that energy and that fire.”

After 11 rounds of Premier League football, Watkins is topping the charts for the most big chances missed among all players in the division, with 12 to his name.

In comparison, the 27-year-old missed 22 big chances across the entire 2023/24 campaign, while scoring 19 goals and assisting a further 13 to help Villa reach fourth place in the standings.

Watkins’ dip in form could soon become a concern for Emery, who has now lost four consecutive games in all competitions as Villa manager for the first time since taking charge in October 2022.

The Villans will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace on 23 November, in their first test after the international break.

Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 5.1 Expected assisted goals 1.0 Minutes played 839

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.