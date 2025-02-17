Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Everton striker Beto after the 27-year-old extended his goalscoring streak in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Guinea-Bissau international was impressive once again for the Toffees, who are unbeaten under David Moyes in their last five Premier League games and delivered another strong performance on Saturday.

Beto scored for the fourth time in his last three games and has been ‘a whole different player’ under Moyes, according to Deeney, who named the striker in his Team of the Week for BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Saturday and was a constant threat, registering two shots on target, winning two free kicks and winning 13 of his 20 aerial duels.

Beto Impresses Again for Everton

Scores against Crystal Palace

Deeney, writing for BBC Sport, was impressed with Beto’s performance and praised his recent development under Moyes:

“He had half a good season at Udinese, which is obviously why Everton bought him, but he struggled to get involved under Sean Dyche. “Since David Moyes has been in, he has been excellent. He has been a whole different player. Another goal, fitter, stronger, braver.”

Beto, who joined Everton from Udinese in the summer of 2023, was heavily linked with a January return to Italy after struggling for regular minutes under Dyche.

The 27-year-old went goalless for almost three months in the Premier League before rediscovering his form under Moyes, who replaced Dyche in mid-January and returned to Goodison Park after 11-and-a-half years.

Everton have shown exceptional top-flight form under Moyes recently, winning four of their last five games and drawing once with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The Toffees will face Manchester United next on Sunday and will look to widen the gap over Ruben Amorim’s side, having overtaken them to move up to 14th at the weekend.

Beto's Everton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 17 Goals 5 Assists 0 Expected goals 3.3 Shots on target % 47.6 Minutes played 584

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.