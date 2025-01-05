Nedum Onuoha believes that Mohamed Salah's comments about being more out than in at Liverpool could be empty words, with the Manchester City icon believing that the Egyptian wants to stay at Anfield - and would simply stop negotiations if he didn't want to.

Salah is out of contract at the end of June, leading to fans wondering about his future with a contract still not resolved - and with the same going for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, there's a lot to be talked about on the red half of Merseyside. Liverpool's star man this season, however, has been the Egyptian, and they would be loathed to see him leave - not only for this season's exploits, but for his endeavours in the past.

Onuoha: Salah 'Wants to Stay' at Liverpool Amid Contract Expiry

The Egyptian is free to agree a pre-contract with other clubs

Speaking to BBC Sport, however, Onuoha stated that Salah's comments over being more out of the exit door than in for next season could be empty ones - with the winger always having the opportunity to exit contract negotiations if he wanted to, which he simply hasn't done yet.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =1st Assists 13 1st Goals 18 1st Shots Per Game 3.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 8.00 1st

The former Premier League stalwart said:

"My belief is that Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool. If he did not want to stay then they would stop the negotiations. "He could very easily say to the club, 'you can keep bringing this or that to the table but what we are seeking is not the same,' because he wants to go elsewhere. But they are still negotiating. "If it is a money thing or a years thing or a number he is trying to lean towards, I don't know, but that negotiation is striving for something. That leads me to believe that he wants to stay."

Prior to their clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Salah had recorded 37 goals and assists in just 26 appearances - including 30 goals and assists in the Premier League alone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 231 goals in 376 games for Liverpool.

He was vital to Jurgen Klopp, and has also been precious to Arne Slot's system in the past few months - and so fans, who have seen him become the fourth-highest scorer in the club's history, will naturally want their Egyptian hero to stay.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-01-24 (prior to Liverpool vs Manchester United).