Tottenham Hotspur star Brennan Johnson has been told that he 'has to do better' as a winger by former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison - with the ex-Premier League striker clearly seeing the potential for Johnson to become a top-level star under Ange Postecoglou.

Johnson, who came through Nottingham Forest's youth academy, joined Tottenham at the start of last season after a superb spell at the City Ground which saw him win promotion with the tricky Reds on Wembley soil. A decent debut campaign in the top-flight drew the attentions of various Premier League clubs, and Johnson eventually chose the move to north London as his favoured destination.

Morrison: Johnson 'Has to do Better' Despite 'Serious' Talent

The Welshman has had a good start to life at Tottenham but improvements have been requested

It's not been a bad career for Johnson so far in the capital. Last season saw him notch 10 assists and five goals in the Premier League, but this season he's been a lot more impressive in front of goal - including a run of six goals in just nine top-flight outings from September through to December and more in the Europa League.

Brennan Johnson's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =5th Goals 7 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =10th Shots Per Game 2 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =9th Match rating 6.88 12th

But despite his evident improvements, Morrison didn't hold back on where the Wales international could improve, just minutes after he was introduced against Manchester United on Sunday - stating that with the pace Johnson has, he still needs a trick up his sleeve - and that he doesn't 'believe in himself enough'. Morrison said on BBC Sport's live radio coverage of the game:

"Brennan Johnson has to do better. When you have pace like that, he has to have a trick and he doesn't believe in himself enough. "He has some talent, though."

Johnson is closing in on 100 Premier League appearances, and with a record of 20 goals and 15 assists in that time, it's an incredible tally for a winger - who excelled at Forest and even a loan spell at Lincoln to stamp his name on English football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brennan Johnson has five goals in 33 caps for Wales.

With 33 caps for Wales and at the age of just 23, he's already had a lot of experience at his young age, so there is a lot of time for Johnson to improve - and he could prove Morrison wrong in the coming years if he continues his development at the north London outfit.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-02-25.

