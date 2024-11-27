Troy Deeney was full of praise for West Ham United star Max Kilman after the Irons recorded their first away win in three months in the Premier League at Newcastle United - labelling the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star an 'absolute monster' for his performance on Tyneside after he kept Alexander Isak and co to a minimum.

Kilman, 27, endured a strong three-and-a-half years at Molineux before being tempted by a transfer back down south to east London, where he grew up as a child. The Hammers paid £40million for his services, but an initial slow start to life in the capital saw his move criticised - especially with the Hammers struggling in the top-flight. However, an unlikely away win at St. James' Park saw Deeney include Kilman in his Team of the Week - and the former Watford star labelled him as an 'absolute monster' for his performance on the north-east coast.

Deeney: Kilman 'An Absolute Monster' vs Newcastle United

The centre-back was imperious as Newcastle were shut out at home

Writing for BBC Sport, Deeney - who is now a regular pundit - included Kilman in his team, alongside goalscoring teammates Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tomas Soucek for their performances in securing just a fourth win of the season for Julen Lopetegui which lifted the Irons six points clear of the relegation zone and just four points off a European spot.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics by season for Wolves and West Ham Season Appearances Goals scored 2018-19 1 0 2019-20 3 0 2020-21 18 0 2021-22 30 1 2022-23 37 0 2023-24 38 2 2024-25 12 0

He said:

"He [Kilman] is growing week by week. An absolute monster."

The Hammers were in a spot of bother prior to the game, having only won three Premier League games all season, but by subjecting Newcastle to just their seventh home loss in 44 Premier League home games, Kilman's efforts should be rewarded with praise in what was a rare blotch on Eddie Howe's Magpies canvas.

With easier fixtures on paper leading up to the festive period, the Hammers will be hoping to turn the tide of their poor start under Lopetegui by finishing in the top half at a minimum.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won five of his 14 games in charge of West Ham United.

Kilman has been in fine form for the Hammers for the past few weeks, with the Hammers only losing two of their previous seven games in the league - and that form will need to be continued for them to reach their goals.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-11-24.