Chris Sutton has defended Trent Alexander-Arnold following criticism of his performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, claiming the English defender has been ‘brilliant’ this season.

Alexander-Arnold’s display at Anfield came under intense scrutiny amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid, with Roy Keane even suggesting the 26-year-old would be better suited to joining League Two side Tranmere Rovers after his underwhelming performance.

In a match where United applied constant pressure on the Premier League leaders, Alexander-Arnold struggled to manage his responsibilities on the right of Liverpool's backline, losing possession 27 times, committing two fouls and failing to complete any of his six attempted crosses.

While fans and pundits were critical of his latest performance, Sutton offered a different perspective and highlighted Alexander-Arnold’s contributions during what he called a 'brilliant' season for the Reds:

“Where has this pile-on for Trent [Alexander-Arnold] come from? “Trent has been brilliant in a Liverpool jersey and all of a sudden, you want him out the door. Blimey.”

Alexander-Arnold is one of three Liverpool stars whose contracts expire at the end of the season, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s deals also set to run out in June.

While reports suggest the Dutch defender is likely to sign a new deal with the club, both Salah and Alexander-Arnold have been heavily linked with potential departures in just six months’ time.

Liverpool are keen to extend Alexander-Arnold’s contract, but his future remains uncertain, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in the 26-year-old this January.

The Spanish giants are reportedly eager to sign the Englishman as early as this month and are prepared to invest £20million, despite him becoming a free agent next summer.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to entertain offers for their starting right-back during their Premier League title push and are focused on persuading him to renew his contract before June.

According to the Mirror, the Reds have offered their academy graduate a lucrative £78million, five-year contract, leaving Alexander-Arnold facing a dilemma over his future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.