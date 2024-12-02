Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has burst into life under Ruben Amorim with three Premier League goals in just two games under the Portuguese tactician - and that has seen Troy Deeney include him in his BBC Team of the Week, stating that he's happy for the England star given that Rashford has 'come in for a lot of stick'.

Rashford opened the scoring inside 81 seconds last weekend at Ipswich Town, despite United falling to a 1-1 draw in Suffolk to leave Amorim waiting for his first win as United boss. However, the Red Devils avenged that on Sunday with Everton coming to Old Trafford and suffering a 4-0 loss, with Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both bagging a brace under his stewardship to leave fans over the moon.

Deeney: Rashford Has 'Come Under Stick' in Recent Months

The forward had not been performing and that led to negative reviews

It's Rashford's best run of form in well over a year, and with United finally entering the top half of the Premier League table, there will be an expectation that the boyhood United fan can somewhat continue this form for the rest of the season in Amorim's attacking lineup.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 1st Assists 1 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.2 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 6th Match rating 6.80 =7th

However, Deeney has stated that whilst he's happy to include Rashford for his brace against Sean Dyche's side, he challenged the attacker to produce good performances on a 'more regular basis' having struggled massively last season. He wrote in his BBC Team of the Week Column:

"This man is making his debut for us and I'm really happy to give it to him because he has come in for a lot of stick. I also want to caveat this by saying I expect these performances on a much more regular basis now, because I'm sick of talking about his potential - he is 27 years old. "But he now has three goals in two league games for the new head coach Ruben Amorim. You would expect and hope now that he will have confidence. The way that they play should suit him. But like Amorim said, the only person who can want it is Marcus. If he's in this form, he will deliver."

The brace has put Rashford on four goals for the campaign in the Premier League, though he has also scored in the Europa League and the League Cup - and Amorim will want that to continue if his side is to pick up silverware at some point this season, having done so for the last two seasons under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford Will Hope to Rediscover World Cup Form

The striker was on fire in the 2022/23 campaign

Rashford's form has not been at its best for quite some time now. Just five goals in all competitions in the 2021/22 season saw United struggle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked and replaced with Ralf Rangnick; and that saw Ten Hag come to the helm.

The Dutchman oversaw Rashford's best-ever season the following campaign, where he scored 30 and earned a place in England's World Cup side - scoring three goals in Qatar to really up the ante in his career. That faltered last season with just eight goals - but with seven already, he'll be looking to improve upon that under Amorim and finally reset his status as one of United's most influential stars.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-12-24.