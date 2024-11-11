Tony Cascarino has labelled West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta a ‘nightmare’ after the Brazilian’s disappointing start to the Premier League season under Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham played out a dire goalless draw against Everton on Saturday, failing to ease pressure on Lopetegui before the international break.

The Hammers put in a lacklustre performance in front of their home crowd, with Paqueta struggling to create chances in the final third, losing possession 19 times and winning just three of his 14 duels.

The Brazilian’s form has been a talking point all season at the London Stadium, and Cascarino, speaking on talkSPORT, addressed the 27-year-old’s struggles, branding him a ‘nightmare’ performer:

“Paqueta is a bit of a nightmare because he just can't get going. Look at him as a player with his ability, absolutely, but he doesn't get around the pitch. “The Forest performance would have been concerning for me, as in watching them and thinking how easily they dispatched West Ham. They really did. It was so comfortable.”

Paqueta has been one of Lopetegui’s most trusted players this season, starting 10 matches and amassing 811 minutes of action, with only Emerson, Jarrod Bowen, and Max Kilman managing more.

However, the £36.5m Brazilian has struggled to repay the Spanish manager’s trust, scoring just twice in the Premier League and yet to provide an assist.

His performances may soon become a point of concern for Lopetegui, who has been tipped to drop the 27-year-old but has so far maintained his trust in him.

The 0-0 draw against Everton saw West Ham remain 14th in the Premier League, now only five points above the relegation zone, with questions mounting over Lopetegui’s long-term future at the London Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has picked up just 12 points from his first 11 league matches and faces the tough task of turning things around after the international break, with West Ham next facing Newcastle away and Arsenal at home.

Lucas Paqueta's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.1 Expected assisted goals 1.2 Minutes played 811

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.