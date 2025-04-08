BBC pundits Clinton Morrison and Michael Brown have been talking about Southampton's managerial situation, with Brown tipping them to make a shock call to re-hire Russell Martin following the sacking of Ivan Juric, while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Premier League Review show.

Saints dismissed the Croatian on Monday morning after their immediate relegation back to the Championship was confirmed following the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Morrison: Southampton Appointing Juric was a Mistake

They could make call to reappoint Russell Martin

Juric won just once in the Premier League after replacing Martin at St Mary's back in December, with the sole victory coming away against Ipswich Town - who also look set to join Southampton in sealing relegation in the coming weeks.

Prior to that, Martin had taken five points from 16 top-flight matches, and he was sacked immediately after the 5-0 thrashing by Tottenham at St Mary's.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton scored just 11 Premier League goals in 16 matches before Russell Martin was sacked.

While survival always looked a tough ask for Saints no matter who they appointed, Morrison believes that owners Sport Republic could have made a smarter appointment than Juric at the time.

Speaking on the Premier League Review show, the BBC pundit said:

"I do not know for the life of me why they appointed Juric. I'm not one here to throw the book at him, but there's been no improvement at Southampton. No improvement whatsoever. "And if you thought Russell Martin wasn't good enough and you thought you were going to get relegated, bring in a manager that can get you back up next season. "He's [Juric] not going to know the Championship. He's not going to be able to do Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday."

Fellow pundit Brown then interrupted, saying:

"They're going to be calling Russell Martin. They'll put in a call saying 'is there any chance you can come back and do it?'

Martin Did Well to Bring Southampton Straight Back up

His style of play has caused issues though

While Martin may have failed for Southampton in the Premier League, he should be admired for the way he brought together a club that was in disarray following relegation in 2023, eventually leading them to playoff glory against Leeds United just under a year ago.

However, the current set of players clearly couldn't cope with the extra demand of playing Martin's style a level above the Championship, with Southampton having a league-high tally of 19 goals conceded from individual errors this season.

Southampton now know what Martin can do in the Championship with a strong squad, but whether either party would actually be willing to go back and do it all again is surely a long shot.

