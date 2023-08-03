Cricket presenter Chris Hughes has been warned by the BBC after he was criticised for his comments to Maitlan Brown at The Hundred.

Hughes, who first found fame on reality TV show Love Island, was hired by the BBC to cover the professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament.

The opening fixture took place at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge, with Trent Rockets and Southern Brave playing a double-header with their men’s and women’s teams.

During the encounter, Hughes interviewed Southern Brave all-rounder Maitlan Brown pitchside, but his comments received significant backlash on social media.

Chris Hughes’s controversial interview with female cricketer

Brown was asked how her team had bonded before the tournament began.

“We watched Barbie the other night all together and it was really good team bonding,” the Australian replied. “The group is gelling really well together.”

Hughes then responded: “You’re a little Barbie yourself, aren’t you, with your blue eyes.”

Brown laughed, with Hughes adding: “She’s blushing now.”

A video of the interview was then uploaded onto Twitter with the caption: “Had to rewind to check I’d heard it right. Took a while to go back a few decades but yep, there it was.”

Replies to the video were scathing, with one Twitter user writing: “Proper grim this…. How cringey and creepy. No need or call for it.”

Another commented: “Yikes. Really thought we were well past interviews like this.”

With the backlash growing, the BBC released a statement to confirm it had spoken to Hughes about the interview.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate."

As well as presenting coverage of The Hundred for the BBC, Hughes has also worked on ITV's horse racing programmes.

Who is Maitlan Brown?

It goes without saying that Brown is not a “little Barbie”, but is a highly-successful cricket player.

She is usually a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batter for the New South Wales Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League, and for the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League.

The 26-year-old was signed by Southern Brave for £18,750 in the first-ever women’s The Hundred draft.

Brown has represented Australia on the international stage, studies industrial design at the University of Canberra, and runs her own business Six Stitch Design.

Southern Brave women’s team won their opening match at The Hundred by 27 runs, while the men’s team lost by six runs.

The Southampton-based franchise is one of the most successful teams at The Hundred during the tournament’s three-year existence.

The men’s team won the inaugural event, while the women’s side have finished as runners-up twice. They will be hoping it’s third time lucky this year.