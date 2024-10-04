The BBC have released a statement addressing rumours suggesting this weekend's edition of Match of the Day will be Gary Lineker's final episode as host of the long-running television show. The Daily Mail have revealed that a 'leaked' email has surfaced, suggesting that the BBC are preparing a statement to announce the Englishman's departure as host of the Saturday night staple.

It was revealed earlier this year that Lineker is the highest-paid sports pundit at the BBC by some distance. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is currently earning £1.35 million-a-year to present for the broadcaster. In second place is the Premier League's record goalscorer Alan Shearer, who currently takes home £380,000-a-year - nearly £1 million less than his colleague and friend.

Having been working for the company for so long, rumours of Lineker's departure will come as a shock to many fans, but the BBC have now responded to the situation with a statement.

BBC Responds to the Rumours

Broadcaster insists there's nothing to announce

Faced with the suggestion that one of their most recognisable hosts and beloved figures could be leaving his role as a presenter of one of their biggest shows, the BBC quickly responded with a statement. They've played down suggestions that Linker could be leaving and stated that they have nothing to announce on that front.

"We have nothing to announce, and we have not agreed next steps with regard to his contract. He is on contract until the end of the season."

It seems that Lineker won't be going anywhere just yet and will continue in his role as Match of the Day presenter until at least the end of the 2024-25 campaign. One thing is for sure, though, considering how long he's been working as host of the show, there are going to be some huge shoes to fill when he does leave.

Related Why Jermaine Jenas has Been Sacked by the BBC Jenas was tipped to replace Gary Lineker as the host of Match of the Day

Lineker Has Been Match of the Day Host Since 1999

Lineker first made his name as an elite-lvel footballer, operating as a striker for the likes of Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham. The Englishman was known for his prolific form in front of goal, scoring 48 times in 80 appearances for his national team. The now 63-year-old scored a total of 281 goals across 539 appearances for club and country, but decided to retire in 1994.

After getting his first taste of work with the BBC as a pundit at Radio 5 Live and Grandstand, Lineker took over as host of Match of the Day in 1999. He replaced the beloved Des Lynam at the time, who was leaving after 11 years in the gig. Since then, the former striker has been ever-present on a Saturday, hosting the iconic show alongside a plethora of ex-professional footballers such as Shearer, Micah Richards and Alan Hansen.

Lineker has also worked as the presenter for much of the BBC's live football coverage during major international tournaments such as the World Cup and the European Championship.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 04/10/2024