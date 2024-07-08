Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in Portugal's last-16 game against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

The game was aired in the UK by the BBC and they showed a replay of the penalty, alongside the caption 'Misstiano Penaldo'.

Thousands of Ronaldo fans criticised the broadcaster, which has now responded.

The BBC has issued a response after receiving criticism for a graphic they put up following Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty against Slovenia at Euro 2024. With the game already into extra time, the 39-year-old was handed the perfect opportunity to grab his first goal of the tournament, but was thwarted by a brilliant Jan Oblak save.

The Portuguese captain in hysterics following the miss and had to be consoled by the likes of Diogo Dalot. When showing a replay of the incident, the BBC accompanied the clip with the caption, 'Misstiano Penaldo'. After receiving criticism from the likes of John Terry, the broadcasters have responded by standing by the 'light-hearted joke.'

Related Ruud Gullit Slams 'Unacceptable' Cristiano Ronaldo for Spotlight Hogging The iconic Dutchman has accused the Portuguese forward of crocodile tears following his penalty miss against Slovenia at EURO 2024.

BBC Defends 'Misstiano Penaldo' Graphic

The broadcaster claimed to be complimentary towards the player

A BBC statement said: "The caption was simply intended as a play on words, which we have done many times before on Match Of The Day analysis graphics. There was no offence intended toward Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, throughout the programme we spoke favourably about Ronaldo on a number of occasions, including:

In the pre-match build-up when Jose Fonte highlighted Ronaldo’s dedication to training, saying it’s why 'he’s one of the best-ever'. At half-time Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer did a long analysis run on Ronaldo’s movement, praising it as 'absolutely fantastic'. After the penalty shoot-out, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer both referenced Ronaldo’s courage and self-belief to step forward and take a penalty.

"At no point were the pundits overly critical of Ronaldo and in the context of the programme overall, the tone was consistently respectful towards him. However, we appreciate some viewers were unhappy with the graphic and the feedback has been passed on to the production team to help inform their work going forward."

It is unknown how many official complaints were made via Ofcom, however the likes of former England captain John Terry branded the caption 'a disgrace'.

Related Lionel Pessi vs Misstiano Penaldo - Stats Show one Clear Winner From 12 Yards In a nightmare week from 12-yards for both of the modern day 'GOATs', GMS look at how the two match up in their penalty stats.

Ronaldo's Euro 2024 Struggles

The forward played in his last ever European Championship

The crucial miss against Slovenia was the lowest point of what was a difficult summer for Ronaldo, who entered Euro 2024 as the only player ever to feature in six championships. Despite having not played in Europe since 2022, the former Real Madrid star retained his place as Roberto Martinez's focal point, ahead of the likes of Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos and Joao Felix.

The veteran started in each of his side's five games across the tournament, but failed to make an impact in front of goal. His desperation to score was apparent by his reaction to his miss from 12 yards, but the icon remained cool in the shootout to help his side progress. Unfortunately, he was powerless to prevent France from winning in the quarter-finals, ending any chance of a fairy tale ending.