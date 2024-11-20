Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been given a timely boost ahead of his managerial debut at Old Trafford - with reports suggesting that the Portuguese boss is set to welcome Red Devils trio Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro back into training after time spent on the sidelines.

Amorim's move to United was announced at the end of last month, where he took the reins over the international break with Ruud Van Nistelrooy overseeing interim duties, whilst the Portuguese gaffer oversaw his final few games at Sporting Lisbon. And with his debut on the horizon, he's been given a huge boost with three first-team starts back in training, according to reports.

The report from BBC journalist Simon Stone states that there has been positive news at the Theatre of Dreams, with Shaw, Mainoo and Yoro all playing a full part in training on Tuesday ahead of Amorim's Premier League bow against Ipswich Town over the weekend. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Positive news for @ManUtd and Ruben Amorim that Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro were all playing a full part in training yesterday. They have more time to work with a new coach on a new formation."

Shaw Could be The Most Heralded Return For Man Utd

The left-back has been sorely missed at Old Trafford

Whilst the return of Mainoo and Yoro - two of United's best young players - will be highly heralded, Shaw's return will likely be the most beneficial for Amorim. Noussair Mazraoui has done a good job of filling in at left-back, but Shaw is their starting outlet on the left-hand side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim won 164 of his 231 games in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

With Amorim preferring to play a 3-4-3 formation, Shaw's expertise on that side of the field will be invaluable - and it would also allow Mazraoui to battle with Diogo Dalot for a spot on the right, giving the Portuguese boss a plethora of options.

Mainoo can feature alongside Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro and Mason Mount in the middle of the park, and Yoro is likely to feature in one of the spots at centre-back alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez with his athleticism being key to how Amorim wants his wide defenders to perform.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 11 1st Goals scored 39 1st Goals conceded 5 1st Shots taken per game 23.4 1st Shots conceded per game 6.2 1st xG 29.37 1st

If all three can stay fit and Amorim can get his side firing in the coming weeks, it could see the start of a revival at Old Trafford that we haven't seen for quite some time.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-11-24.