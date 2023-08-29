Highlights The BBC mistakenly shared footage of Pablo Zabaleta instead of Luis Rubiales during one of its broadcasts.

Spanish football president Rubiales refuses to resign despite calls to do so after kissing Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The RFEF, after a meeting of its regional presidents, has requested Rubiales' immediate resignation due to the damage caused to the image of Spanish football.

The BBC mistakenly used footage of former Argentine footballer Pablo Zabaleta instead of Luis Rubiales, while showing a package on the controversy currently surrounding the Spanish football president.

The disgraced chief of the RFEF has faced calls to resign after kissing Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips following her nation's victory in the Women's World Cup final. Hermoso later stressed that she 'didn't like' what happened and urged Rubiales to be punished.

After a meeting of its regional presidents, the RFEF said in a statement "After recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF."

However, despite being subject to widespread criticism, the 46-year-old has made clear he has no intention of resigning. He branded his kiss' of Hermoso as no more than a 'peck' and blamed 'false feminism' as the reason for the apparent witchhunt against him.

The story took an even more bizarre turn on Monday when Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, locked herself in a church and announced she was going on hunger strike until Hermoso 'told the truth.'

Later that evening, protests ensued in the streets of Madrid by feminist groups seeking justice for Hermoso and for Rubiales to face consequences.

The Rubiales saga has dominated news headlines in recent days, so it was no surprise that the BBC chose to put together a video package on the events that unfolded.

Various clips of the Spanish football president feature in the video, many of which have already been viewed extensively by the majority of people, including him kissing Hermoso and another moment from the final where he appeared to grab his crotch.

But at the end of the package, the BBC accidentally put in a short video of Zabaleta at the FIFA Congress last year. Admittedly, there are similarities appearance-wise between the former Argentine footballer and Rubiales, but it was still a huge blunder nonetheless.

Comedian Omid Djalili spotted the incident and shared the video on social media, writing: “Dear BBC News, you have mistakenly added footage of ex-Man City full-back Pablo Zabaleta in your piece about Rubiales tonight. You need to make a correction immediately.”

In response, a BBC spokesperson said: “A production error meant we showed the wrong image in an earlier broadcast. This has now been rectified.”

Check out the BBC's package below:

VIDEO: BBC show Pablo Zabaleta instead of Luis Rubiales

What will happen to Rubiales?

FIFA has already suspended Rubiales, yet the Spanish president remains adamant he has done nothing wrong.

"It is a social murder, they are trying to kill me," he stressed. "As a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going," he said in an extraordinary speech at a general assembly called by the Spanish football federation. "False feminism does not seek justice, it does not seek the truth, it does not care about people. Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault… These people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court. I will take action against these people."