Highlights Caleb Williams impresses coaches with advanced pro readiness.

Williams is set to start Week 1 for the Bears in 2024, showcasing the team's confidence in his future.

Coaches praised Williams' professionalism and preparedness, exceeding expectations early on.

The Chicago Bears have officially begun the development of their rookie and first-overall selection in the NFL Draft, quarterback Caleb Williams. While speaking to the press after rookie minicamp, the Bears' quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph sounded confident about where Williams is already at as an NFL pro.

Coming into this minicamp, he was light years ahead of the information that he already had.

The Bears had a huge advantage in the draft process since they knew Williams would be their QB before they were ever officially on the clock. Williams had a head start pre-draft thanks to his personal quarterback coach Will Hewlett, who had the Bears essentially give Williams a cheat sheet on expected footwork and cadences that he could work on in the weeks leading up to the draft.

The advantage could help the team immensely going into training camp.

Bears' Future is Bright With a Battle-Ready Caleb Williams

The team is high on their starting QB for Week 1

Williams continues to display professionalism and a desire to be the most prepared he can be for game action. Joseph went on to explain how Williams is surpassing expectations when it comes to the little things in minicamp.

Being able to get out here and lead the guys. In the huddle. Being able to function with calling the plays. Getting to the line of scrimmage. That process. And then also being able to go through the progressions in the pass game and just having a good feel of field spacing. Seeing it from now when the defense is over there, and it’s just walk-through or 7-on-7, he understands the spots on the field and understanding it in our system. So that is one thing we were looking for coming into this. And he’s done a great job with that.

The Bears have already announced that Williams will be the starter for 2024, which isn't surprising, but shows their confidence they have in the player everyone acknowledges is their future.

Expectations are through the roof for Williams, and have been since college. In 2023, his final year with USC, he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions. His elite passing rating of 169.2 was the best in school history, and as a transfer, speaks to his ability to adjust to a new scenery.

Caleb Williams' Career Stats Year Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Completion Percentage 2021 1,912 21 4 64.5% 2022 4,537 42 5 66.6% 2023 3,633 30 5 68.6%

While some teams would allow a rookie QB to sit on the bench for his first season, the Bears sound confident in his readiness and progression.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In his time at both Oklahoma and USC, Caleb Williams played a total of 37 games.

Williams spoke about his goals at minicamp, and how it's about getting on the same page.

I’m gonna make mistakes and I don’t really like mistakes and messing up, and I know there’s a bunch of guys that are going to be in the same position as me. Being in that position and being even-keeled and being in control, cool, calm and collected not only helps me but also all the other guys on the field.

Operation "Develop Caleb Williams Into The Next Elite QB" is well underway, and after so many positive comments from the coaching staff, Bears fans should be excited about the future.

