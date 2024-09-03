Key Takeaways The last 10 quarterbacks to be selected with the first overall pick and start in Week 1 of their rookie season have failed to win, going a combined 0-9-1 in the process since 2002.

This year's first pick, Caleb Williams, is set to start in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

With talented play-makers around him, can Williams finally snap this streak?

Any player taken with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft naturally has a lot of expectations coming into their NFL career. As the first selection, they've obviously shown their greatness at the collegiate level.

With that in mind, it's pretty shocking that the past 10 quarterbacks to be selected with the first pick and start in Week 1 have failed to win. From Bryce Young , to Joe Burrow , Kyler Murray and countless others dating all the way back to Carson Palmer, none of them have been able to get it done.

This year's first overall pick is Caleb Williams . Williams and his Chicago Bears will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 1, as he hopes to earn the first win of his career and break this long-lasting streak.

How good of a chance does Williams have to become the first No. 1 overall pick since the debut of David Carr (and the Houston Texans as a franchise) in 2002?

Who's Fallen Victim to This Streak?

Some great quarterbacks on this list have failed to win in their first start

This truly is one of the more surprising streaks in recent memory, mainly due to the amount of talent on this list. Most of these quarterbacks have been successful at some point during their career. Still, none of them managed to win their first game.

Week 1 Results for Last 10 No. 1 Overall QBs Player Year Opponent Result Bryce Young 2023 @ Atlanta Falcons L 24-10 Trevor Lawrence 2021 @ Houston Texans L 37-21 Joe Burrow 2020 Los Angeles Chargers L 16-13 Kyler Murray 2019 Detroit Lions T 27-27 Jameis Winston 2015 Tennessee Titans L 42-14 Andrew Luck 2012 @ Chicago Bears L 41-21 Cam Newton 2011 @ Arizona Cardinals L 28-21 Sam Bradford 2010 Arizona Cardinals L 17-13 Matthew Stafford 2009 @ New Orleans Saints L 45-27 Carson Palmer 2004 @ New York Jets L 34-21

Now, since they were drafted with the first pick, the teams they went to were predictably bad. While the 2024 season hasn't started yet, Williams does seem to have a much better supporting cast around him this season than most of those players did in their first start.

Interestingly enough, the last quarterback selected with the first pick to win in Week 1 was David Carr, who had a worse overall career than every one of the players listed here. In his first game, he helped the Houston Texans beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-10.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Coincidentally, Carr's win in his first start was actually the first game in the history of the Houston Texans. They would beat Dallas 19-10, but ended up finishing their inaugural season with just a 4-12 record.

Clearly, winning or losing your first start has little effect on how your NFL career is going to go. Carr won his debut, but he never made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl, never threw for 4,000+ yards in a campaign, and had a negative TD-INT ratio (65-71).

Meanwhile, the 10 No. 1 picks that have lost their debut since then have racked up tons of accolades:

13 total Pro Bowls

2 total All-Pro honors

17-16 playoff record

4 boast a positive W-L record as a starter

27 4,000-yard seasons

1 winner of the NFL MVP Award

1 winner of the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award

3 winners of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award

3 winners of the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

1 Super Bowl winner

Williams Has a Good Chance to End The Streak

The Bears are favored against Tennessee in Week 1

While all No. 1 picks are obviously talented, Williams comes in as one of the most heavily hyped draft picks in many years. He was no stranger to making incredible plays during his time at USC, and he's already made a fan of the Titans' new head coach, Brian Callahan, as he described to The Tennessean on Monday:

He's everything a No. 1 pick you would expect to be... You have to treat him as such and treat him with that kind of respect. Obviously, you have to earn that in this league. He's got to do it in regular-season games. I just hope it isn't in the first week.

As the Titans head to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 1, Callahan knows his team will have a tough task on their hands. Not only do the Bears have a promising quarterback, they've also got a revamped offense around him. Chicago added Keenan Allen via trade and Rome Odunze through the draft at the receiver position, while also picking up D'Andre Swift at running back.

However, the Titans aren't a walk in the park either. Tennessee added L'Jarius Sneed , Quandre Diggs , and Chidobe Awuzie this offseason in an effort to revamp their secondary. They're going to put up some points as well, with Calvin Ridley , Tony Pollard , and Tyler Boyd joining the offense.

It's also important to note that the schemes Williams will face against Tennessee will likely be a bit more advanced than the ones he saw in the preseason. Teams try not to show off too much in the preseason, so Williams saw a lot of basic coverages.

It won't be easy for him, but Williams has a pretty good situation around him as a rookie quarterback. According to FanDuel, the Bears are favored by 3.5 points on Sunday, so this streak might not be long for this world.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.