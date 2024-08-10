Highlights The Bears must balance Williams' preseason reps to avoid injury while also helping him learn.

He will get 45-55 reps, according to Bears' coaches.

The Bears' plan for Williams appears reasonable.

The Chicago Bears took quarterback Caleb Williams with the no.1 pick in the NFL draft, and now they face the age-old question of how to balance getting the rookie preseason reps without risking injury.

It's a question that faces every team every preseason, of course, and it applies to all positions and both veterans and rookies alike. It's an even trickier question when discussing a player who was not only drafted first overall but also carries the weight of an entire fanbase on their shoulder pads.

So, how can -- or how should -- the Bears figure out a way to balance the need to get Williams much-needed reps while also keeping him safe from injury?

Bears Face Age-Old Dilemma of Reps vs. Rest

Williams and the Bears' offense have a chance to thrive, but chemistry is needed.

The Bears have already played one preseason game -- a rain-shortened 21-17 win over the Houston Texans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Chicago didn't play Williams or any other starters. This is in part because appearing in the Hall of Fame game meant the Bears play in an extra preseason game this year.

Not only that, but the preseason game came only about a week and a half after the Bears reported for training camp.

Throwing Williams into live game action so soon after he began learning the offense might've been too soon, in addition to the risk of injury. It's true that Williams has had rookie camp and OTAs under his belt, and the Bears could've called three running plays to let him just safely hand the ball off, but the team thought it was better to be safe than sorry in terms of resting him.

Along with every other projected starter.

According to ESPN, the Bears have been discussing how best to prep Williams since the spring. Head coach Matt Eberflus recently said:

I know the guys last year got 45 to 55 reps in terms of those guys. We're looking right in that range. We'll see, but again, it's always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable.

The Bears have said that Williams and the starters will play against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Eberflus did not say how long Williams or the other starters will play, other than to say it would be a "range of snaps."

We want to see good flow and rhythm to it. I really feel that when it's live there in the pocket, to be able to move, maneuver in the pocket, ride the pocket, escape on the outside, B gaps, all those things, be able to deliver the ball, keep your eyes downfield and really just the operation of it. Get in and out of the huddle. No pre-snap penalties. Clean operation.

That doesn't mean every starter will play. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, right guard Nate Davis, safety Jaylon Johnson, defensive end Montez Sweat, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are all likely to miss the game due to injury.

Williams, however, is healthy and will play.

It seems reasonable to expect Williams to play two or three series at a minimum and about a quarter or so maximum. That is the plan for the Bills -- head coach Sean McDermott has said that quarterback Josh Allen and the starters will play a quarter on Saturday.

This means fans will get their first glimpse of Williams on Saturday -- and he'll get his first chance to see what NFL game speed looks like. He'll also have a chance to improve his pre-snap cadence, which has been a weakness so far.

The Bears will likely keep the playbook pretty vanilla -- few NFL teams want to show too many of their plays during the preseason. It's also possible that, in order to reduce injury risk, Williams won't be asked to drop back to pass very often. When pass plays are called, they will likely be easy throws that allow Williams to get rid of the ball quickly -- or perhaps the line will be in max protect. Or maybe a running back or tight end will chip.

The Bears will do their best to keep defensive hits on Williams to a minimum. We wouldn't expect him to run often, either in terms of designed runs or if a play breaks down. It wouldn't be shocking if the Bears' coaching staff asks Williams to throw the ball away instead of running should a pass play break down.

How will the Bears handle Williams after his in-game debut?

As for the remaining preseason games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, we'd expect that the starters will play a half, perhaps a bit more, against the Bengals -- the second-to-last preseason game has typically been the one in which the projected starters get the most reps, while the final preseason game tends to see very little action from the starters.

The Bears also have a joint practice with Cincinnati.

Eberflus and the Bears aren't stressed about how to handle things until the regular season kicks off.

We'll take that week to week. But there's value in all the reps when you think about it because he's going to be going against the [No. 1] defense. In preseason games you don't get all the looks sometimes that you would get during practice. So I think there's equal value to going against the ones every single day and also getting some of those preseason reps as well.

This is likely the plan we'd follow. Use these next two games to build Williams' reps and experience.

Use that time to work on his cadence and get him used to NFL game speed.

Then pull back in the final game to reduce the risk of injury and give him (and the other starters) extra rest before embarking on a grueling 17-game regular season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Andrew Luck holds the record for most passing yards by a rookie with 4,374 (2012).

For his part, Williams knows he needs to learn, no matter how much talent he has.

I expect myself to go out there. I think I'm the toughest on myself. I go out there and I'll mess up a play... Being tough on myself but also having an understatement of where we are and where I am. The progression like I said before is key. Those bad times it's not a time to have self doubt. That's just a waste of time. It's a time to keep growing, keep progressing and keep believing in yourself."

The Bears' Plan Seems Solid

Williams should be ready to hit the ground running in Week 1.

From where we stand, the Bears must perform the same preseason balancing act with Williams that they'd do with any player -- give the player enough reps to get ready for the season without putting them at unnecessary risk of injury.

The Bears' plan appears sound -- get him enough reps in the preseason games to learn, but not so many that the risk of injury is higher. The Bears also understand that getting practice reps will be just as valuable, especially working against the talented Bears' defense.

There is no right or wrong way to bring a rookie along, but to the extent there is a "right" way, the Bears appear to be doing it that way, at least to this point.

