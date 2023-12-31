Highlights Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has proven himself to be one of the league's top corners in 2023.

Johnson has excelled in both man and zone coverage and has recorded a career-high in interceptions.

The Bears may face consequences for not signing Johnson to a long-term deal, as he could become one of the highest-paid corners in football if he hits free agency.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson entered 2023 as an afterthought not only in the league but in his own organization. The Bears opted to extend tight end Cole Kmet to a four-year, $50 million deal over Johnson this past offseason.

Both Kmet and Johnson were selected in the second round of the 2020 draft, and the Bears had the cap space to sign both if they wanted. However, Chicago appeared to be more sold on Kmet’s fit with the organization long-term than Johnson.

To many, this made sense. Johnson, though undeniably talented, had struggled to stay healthy and string together an entire season of high-level play. The Bears' insistence to invest heavy draft capital in the cornerback position only added to the uncertainty surrounding Johnson’s future in Chicago.

What Johnson was offered by the Bears hasn't been made public, but regardless of the figure, one thing remains certain: Chicago likely cost themselves either an elite corner or a lot of money by not inking a deal with Johnson in 2023, because his performance this year has caused his price tag to skyrocket.

Jaylon Johnson has become a lockdown corner

Johnson has seen a major jump in his quality of play during his contract year

For the third consecutive season, Johnson went into the year at the top of the Bears' depth chart. Accompanied by less experienced players in Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, Johnson was the focal point of the secondary. Through the first couple of weeks, Johnson was stellar, and at the quarter-season mark, he was considered to be one of the top-performing corners.

Given the volatile nature of the position, some were hesitant to crown Johnson as the next great cornerback. However, with each passing week, it became harder to escape the supposition that Johnson was solidifying himself as one of the cream of the cornerback crop.

As the season comes to a close, it’s hard to deny that Johnson has been dominant on all fronts. He was an effective corner in both man and zone coverage and regularly took on the opposing team’s top receiver. Additionally, Johnson has recorded a career-high in interceptions (four), further adding to his value.

There are numerous metrics used to evaluate cornerback play, but in the case of Johnson, they all suggest he’s playing at an extremely high level. His 90.8 defensive grade and 91.1 coverage grade are the highest for any cornerback on PFF. This elite performance is also reflected in Johnson’s league-best passer rating allowed of 31.6.

What might be most impressive of all is that none of these stats take into account the difficulty of Johnson’s assignments throughout the season. He is putting up these numbers while facing quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert while matching up with wide receivers like Keenan Allen, Mike Evans, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Amari Cooper. Without an established corner on the other side of the field, the Bears relied heavily on Johnson to lead the secondary.

Johnson When Targeted vs. Notable WRs Week Opponent Notable WR Targets Receptions Yards Passer Rating 2 TB Mike Evans 4 3 61 116.7 7 LV Davante Adams 6 2 16 2.8 8 LAC Keenan Allen 3 1 9 81.9 11 DET Amon-Ra St. Brown 4 2 17 61.5 14 DET Amon-Ra St. Brown 2 0 0 0 15 CLE Amari Cooper 5 3 23 71.3

Johnson chose not to settle for the Bears' offer. He said that he didn’t want 'reset the market' type of money, but now that he’s in a position to ask for it, there’s a chance his views have changed. He now finds himself headed toward free agency, where he will have a wide range of suitors. At 24 years old, he has everything teams are looking for. He’s young, he's athletic, he's skilled, he's experienced, and he's on a clear upward trajectory.

With the rise of the air raid offense and a seemingly endless pipeline of elite wide receivers, teams have become more willing to dish out big money for high-level cornerback play. It’s rare to see a player both the caliber and age of Johnson hit free agency. Teams across the league will jump at the opportunity to sign him.

Johnson will have a new price tag going into free agency

Johnson's stellar 2023 play means his market will be that of an elite CB in 2024

Of course, the Bears can use the franchise tag on Johnson, but bringing him back for another year with no intention of signing him to a long-term deal would be a hard sell for both Johnson and the organization. Timing is everything, and Johnson is coming off the best year of his career and could become one of the highest-paid corners in football.

On the other side, the Bears aren’t likely to be in contention in 2024, so bringing Johnson back for a single year before letting him walk wouldn’t be advisable. Additionally, their secondary doesn’t have the depth to cushion Johnson's loss. Even with the recent Montez Sweat extension, Chicago still has more than enough cap space to bring Johnson back and pay him what he deserves.

Losing their top cover corner would leave a massive void on the defense that could only be filled through a premier free agent signing or a high draft selection. Letting a cornerback walk to save resources only to exert those resources to find his replacement would be counter-intuitive. Johnson is also a good veteran presence who still fits the team’s timeline; if the Bears feel the need to invest in any corner, it should be him.

Jaylon Johnson NFL Ranks Stat Johnson NFL Rank PFF Defense Grade 90.8 1st INTs 4 T-5th Opponent Passer Rating 31.6 1st

The Bears remain the favorite to sign Johnson. They have that ability to franchise tag him, but Johnson has also voiced his desire to stay in Chicago if compensated appropriately. It’s unclear if Chicago was posturing or truly unwilling to pay Johnson in earlier negotiations, but the new issue the organization faces is if they won’t break the bank for him, someone else will. This gives Johnson far more leverage and could lead to a holdout if his demands aren’t met.

The Bears took a gamble on Johnson as well. They chose not to sign him despite having the resources. Now, they have to live with the consequences of that decision. It may have been logical at the time, but losing Johnson after he finally proved he could be an elite player wouldn’t be.

Johnson could’ve succumbed to the pressure and taken a team-friendly contract in the offseason. No one would’ve blamed him for taking the money that was available. So often, players in contract years struggle to live up to expectations or suffer serious injuries, but none of that deterred Johnson.

Instead, he rolled the dice on himself and will soon reap the benefits of his wager. In just one season, he managed to successfully flip the narrative of his career on its head. He’s no longer viewed as a talented but inconsistent player; he is rated as an elite NFL corner and one of the best young players in the league. That will surely be reflected in his next contract.

