On Thursday, the fourth day of NFL free agency and the second official day of the new league year, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a deal to send wideout Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth round selection, the 110th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to FOX's Jay Glazer.

Allen will have a cap hit of $23.1 million on the Bears' payroll, but the chance to add a top wideout to the offense is well worth the cost. The veteran reportedly refused to take the pay cut the Chargers offered him, leading to the trade.

In the 2023 season, Allen produced 108 receptions, 1,243 yards, and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. He now joins a Chicago offense that produced the sixth-fewest passing yards last year, a number he should surely help elevate.

Impact on the Chicago Bears

With Caleb Williams' imminent arrival, the offense is prepared to succeed

The Bears and their ninth overall pick were heavily rumored to be a team to watch as a potential landing spot for some of this year's top receivers in the draft, even potentially trading up to ensure they landed one of the top three options. Now, the team has found its solution to the need by acquiring Keenan Allen to start opposite of D.J. Moore.

With the first overall pick in the draft, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the team will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields—though they might not get as much as they think for the latter.

However, as seen last year with the Carolina Panthers, just having the number one prospect isn't enough to establish success. A young passer should be surrounded by a proper supporting cast of weapons and protection up front. While there have been success stories where those needs weren't fully addressed, it makes it much easier for the rookie if they are.

Chicago has some bright spots on offense: they recently acquired a top five rusher in D'Andre Swift to lead what was the second-best rushing attack last year, Moore looked great as the team's leading receiver, and Cole Kmet established himself as one of the better tight ends in the league. However, an injury to either Moore or Kmet and the offense would have had problems again. That's a risk that the team cannot afford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears had a clear need at WR2, as Darnell Mooney did not get the job done in 2023 opposite D.J. Moore. Mooney's 414 yards represented the 4th-lowest mark for a WR2 in 2023. The only teams with worse WR2 production were the Patriots, Jets, and Falcons.

Deciding to pursue a top-end talent like Keenan Allen isn't a difficult decision; it's one that the Bears didn't have to discuss for very long before pulling the trigger. The move to ensure the team has stronger depth, more talent, and greater dependability in 2024 will go a long way not only for Williams under center, but for the franchise as a whole. And to do it at such a cheap price is great work by Ryan Poles and his staff.

Impact on the Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is getting started right away on shifting the team's identity

When Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach, and he brought in Greg Roman to be the Chargers' offensive coordinator, it was quickly established that the team was looking to change their style of play, and look to win more consistently on the ground, rather than living and dying by Justin Herbert's arm. Roman even said so directly to reporters via ESPN back in February:

Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game? ... We don't know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that's kind of the vision.

So, while they've been quick to rip the band-aid off with the trade of Allen and the release of Mike Williams, the team is effectively moving in the direction they want to go rather than being pedantic and refusing to commit to any single path.

2024 will likely be a retooling year for the Chargers, as Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz work together to craft the roster in the image they please. However, accepting these departures now, rather than kicking the can down the road with a roster too far from contending in the AFC, is the smart move.

On the surface, only receiving a fourth round pick is certainly underwhelming for an 11-year veteran who has made the Pro Bowl in five of his last six seasons. However, the offseason is a time of odd transactions, and the move was likely made more in an effort to initiate the rebuild rather than find the highest bidder.

Allen WR Ranks Thru First 13 Games of 2023 Category Allen Rank Targets 150 1st Receptions 108 1st Receiving Yards 1,243 4th Receiving TDs 7 T-6th 1st Downs 57 T-4th Catch % 72.0 13th Passer Rating W/ Targeted 106.6 20th

But even so, for a guy of Allen's caliber (who still looked elite during his age-31 season) to go for nothing but a fourth-rounder when the Bears coughed up a second to nab Chase Claypool a couple of years ago, there had to be something else going on. It is entirely possible that the low return was due to the fact that Chicago knew L.A. was going to have to cut Allen otherwise, since the receiver refused to take a pay cut to remain with the Chargers.

At this point, the team has 2023 first round draft pick Quentin Johnston and 24-year-old Josh Palmer in line to start. With the fifth overall pick this year, the team would likely have their choice of top WR prospects in a loaded class at the position, including LSU's Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze of Washington, to step in as immediate contributors to the passing game.

However, with the team's new smashmouth identity, they will likely pick a different position to help them improve in the trenches moving forward. At receiver, the team could still look to acquire some cheap veteran free agents on the market.

Also keep an eye on receiver draft prospects Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, who were a part of Harbaugh's national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines team this past season, as mid-round selections who could immediately step in with familiarity to the system.

