Highlights Cole Kmet praises Caleb Williams' progress with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have a strong infrastructure for Williams' success as a rookie QB.

Williams has a talented group of weapons for his rookie season.

Caleb Williams is already making good impressions on the Chicago Bears, as tight end Cole Kmet has been impressed by the progress of the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While being interviewed on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Kmet said he has already seen Williams take strides to improve:

Really good kid. Ultra-competitive and you can see why he’s been so successful thus far in his football career and why he has those types of intangibles to succeed in the NFL. I’m really excited for him. He’s been putting in a lot of work and you can see the progress he was making throughout the OTA period.

This is not the first time Kmet has praised Williams this offseason either.

Related Caleb Williams: Bears Offense Is Going To Be 'Pretty Damn Good' The first overall selection in the 2024 draft is confident in what he has seen so far in camp.

Williams With Weapons in Chicago

Williams has the weapons to have a breakout season in year one

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Kmet also spoke about Williams with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" back in May.

We've got a lot of young, talented players, and I think for the first time in a long time -- I don't even know if it's ever happened -- we have an infrastructure in place for a high-end, talented rookie quarterback to come in.

The former Heisman Trophy winner will immediately have great weapons coming into his rookie season. The Bears will boast the trio of D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze at wideout, with Kmet as their tight end, and D’Andre Swift at running back.

Williams is among the highest touted prospects in recent years, and the Bears hope that he is the answer to drive their team to the playoffs. The Bears have not won a playoff game since 2011.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he became a full-time starter in 2021, Cole Kmet has racked up the 10th-most receiving yards, 7th-most receptions, and 10th-most receiving TDs among TEs.

The Bears are the only NFL franchise without a quarterback with a 4,000-yard passing season. Williams threw for 4,537 yards in his sophomore season in college (his first season with the USC Trojans) and 3,333 yards last season. Williams has all the potential to be Chicago's best quarterback in recent memory, if not of all-time.

Chicago elected to trade Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in favor of drafting Williams. It was a polarizing decision among Bears fans, as many still had high hopes for Fields. However, it looks like Williams is already settling in nicely in Chicago, and his ceiling was always going to be higher than that of Fields.

Source: SiriusXM NFL Radio

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.