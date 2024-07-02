Highlights Jonathan Owens was granted time off to watch Simone Biles in the Paris Olympics.

The Bears' training camp conflicts with the Olympics and the Hall of Fame game.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, a famous sports couple, support each other.

Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens has been granted time off from training camp to watch his Olympic wife, Simone Biles, compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Paris Olympics conflict with the Bears' training camp and the Hall of Fame game. The Bear's training camp begins on July 23, while the Olympics Opening Ceremony starts on July 26. Chicago plays in the NFL's preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on August 1 in Canton, Ohio, the same day as the women's all-around final, where Biles is the favorite to win gold.

Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears this offseason after three seasons with the Houston Texans and last year with Chicago's rivals, the Green Bay Packers, before joining the Bears for a 2024 campaign that brings with it expectations like never before.

Biles is an Olympic gymnastics legend who has the chance to break the record for most Olympic medals at these Olympic Games.

Owens & Biles' Relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been a sports power couple since 2020

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are among the most famous multi-sport couples. While speaking with Nancy Armour of USA Today, Biles confirmed that her husband would attend the Olympic games.

The Bears are actually granting him a couple days off from training camp, so he'll be there, yes. For just a short little time.

This will be Owens' first opportunity to see Biles compete at the Olympics, as the couple began dating in 2020, but due to Covid restrictions in 2021, Owens could not attend the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite playing in under 70 percent of the defensive snaps for the Packers last year, Jonathan Owens still finished 3rd on the team in combined tackles (84) and solo tackles (58).

Owens attended all her meets this summer, but it was unconfirmed until now whether he would be able to attend the Paris Olympics due to the scheduling conflict with the Bears. Biles has supported her husband at multiple NFL games during his time with the Texans and the Packers.

Anytime we can show up for one another in support, we just get super excited because our schedules don't align that much. So whenever it does, it's really important for the both of us to show up in support.

Simone Biles is the most accomplished gymnast of all time, and many consider her one of the greatest Olympians in history. Biles has won 37 Olympic and world championship medals. She began winning world championships in 2013 when she was just 16 years old.

Her seven Olympic medals are tied for ninth most all-time among gymnasts. The record is 18, held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latyina, who competed in the 1956, 1960, and 1964 Olympics.

