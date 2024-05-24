Highlights D.J. Moore was traded to the Bears before the 2023 season, and had an impressive first year with the team.

Moore was vocal in his support for Justin Fields, but understands why things happened the way they did.

Moore mentioned how excited he is to play alongside Caleb Williams in 2024.

The Carolina Panthers used their first-round selection in 2018 on D.J. Moore. Moore spent the first five years of his career with the team, where he became a very steady receiving threat. After the 2022 season, he was involved in a massive trade, one that changed the foreseeable future for two franchises.

Before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers sent a massive haul to the Chicago Bears in order to land the first-overall pick, which they used to draft Bryce Young. Moore was part of that package, and joined the Bears as their immediate first receiving option.

They hoped things would work out with Moore and their young quarterback at the time, Justin Fields, but the offense, aside from Moore, struggled to find consistency. Fields wound up being traded, and the Bears used the first-overall pick in this year's draft to select Caleb Williams.

Williams will have an impressive supporting cast in his first year, and Moore talked about how excited he is about catching balls from his new quarterback:

We're gonna ride through H-E-L-L and back with him, so I'm just looking forward to seeing what he put out.

Moore isn't alone when it comes to his excitement about Williams in 2024. WIlliams is one of the most influential prospects in recent memory, and seemed to be destined for the first-overall pick throughout his collegiate career.

D.J. Moore is Excited To Play With Caleb Williams

Moore wanted the Bears to keep Fields, but he hasn't hidden his excitement for his new quarterback

While the Bears as a team struggled to be consistent throughout the year, Moore shined in his first season in the windy city. He put up career highs in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, and his catch percentage. No matter who was at quarterback, Moore found a way to contribute and be a reliable option for them.

D.J. Moore in 2023 Stat Category Production Games 17 Receptions 96 Receiving Yards 1,364 Yards per Reception 14.2 Touchdowns 8 Catch Percentage 70.6%

During the time Moore and Fields spent together, Moore was a massive supporter of his quarterback. He spoke after the 2023 season about his hopes that the team would stick with Fields in 2024, instead of using their pick to draft another quarterback. Still, he understands the reality of the league, and the reasons that led the Bears to decide to move on from Fields:

Business is business. I seen it coming... So, at the end of the day, he was the quarterback last year, now we got Caleb.

The Bears struggled to support Fields during his time with the team, but they've already done much more for Williams. The Bears added a ton of talent this offseason, trading for Keenan Allen, signing D'Andre Swift and drafting Rome Odunze. The Bears know their franchise relies on the progression of Williams, and they've done a good job surrounding him with the necessary talent.

Building a connection with a new quarterback and a new offense would always be difficult, but it gets even harder when the quarterback is a rookie. With that in mind, Moore knows how important it is for him and the team to start developing chemistry with their young signal-caller:

You've got to get that connection down with Caleb and with everybody, even Rome (Odunze) and the whole room... The whole offense just wants to be around each other and build that bond, the relationships that we had last year, and form it with new people.

The Bears don't need to win right away in 2024, but they have set themselves up for success over the next couple of years if Williams does indeed pan-out the way they hope. By the looks of it, though, it seems like the players are already excited about playing with him in 2024.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.