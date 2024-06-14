Highlights Bears rookie Rome Odunze aims to break Puka Nakua's rookie receiving record.

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Rome Odunze has lofty expectations for his rookie season in the NFL.

After the Bears selected QB Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, they used their other top-10 selection on Odunze, giving Williams a running mate he can develop with.

Oduzne always expects greatness from himself, and his first year in the pros will be no different. When addressing the media on Wednesday, Odunze made his goals clear: Puka Nakua's rookie receiving record is on his radar:

I think that's important for every player to set those goals and strive for the highest of the highs. It's unique in my situation because I went to school with Puka Nacua, so I was following him and got to see what he did, so, absolutely, I'm chasing that. I think he's right around 1,500, right? For that rookie season record. Absolutely chasing that. Of course, chasing those records, and I think that's important because, you know, I said this at Washington, I hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. And if I have my name on some of those records, I feel like that's just one facet of doing so.

Nacua's 1,486 yards last season with the Rams broke the previous record set by Bill Groman in 1960. His 105 receptions were also the most-ever by a rookie, beating Jaylen Waddle's mark of 104 catches in 2021. Those are astronomical milestones for any receiver, let alone a rookie, but Odunze has the talent to reach them.

Will Rome Odunze's College Production Translate To NFL?

Odunze was Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2023

The Washington product wasted no time making an impression on his coaches and teammates during the team's minicamp. When asked which player has stood out the most, head coach Matt Eberflus talked up his new pass-catcher:

I would say Rome. Rome really impressed us in terms of his ability to grab concepts and really execute out there for sure. But again, there's a lot of guys that impressed us. I think that was really mature on his part to be able to actually discern and understand how he learns best. The part about being a good learner is knowing how you learn best. I think he knows himself really well. Very mature for his age. He's a wonderful teammate and he's going to be exciting to watch.

Aside from Marvin Harrison Jr., Odunze was the best receiver in college football last season. He consistently dominated his competition as a high-volume target for Michael Penix Jr. at Washington.

Rome Odunze 2023 Stats Category Stat Ranking Receptions 92 6th Receiving Yards 1,640 1st Receiving TDs 13 T-6th

Odunze brings his playmaking to a receiver room that also includes D.J. Moore and the newly acquired Keenan Allen, giving Chicago arguably the best WR trio in team history. Caleb Williams and Odunze have already built a rapport throughout the offseason, and Chicago's franchise QB is excited to throw at him all season long:

Threw a couple of times now. Been able to you know, throw the ball to Rome. You obviously see why he had what, 1,500-plus, and a bunch of catches. So he’s explosive for his size, explosive route runner, things like that. He’s also really smooth, in and out of routes and in transition. So working with him, it’s been great. It’s been awesome. I’m excited for what’s next.

The Bears are eager to embark on a new era with Odunze in the fold. Even while sharing the field with Moore and Allen, there's no reason to think Odunze's production won't translate at the pro level. He'll be a bonafide WR1 sooner rather than later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze is the second player in school history (University of Washington) to finish with over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons (Reggie Williams, 2002-03).

Odunze is setting his sights on some lofty goals, but if his college career and early returns in Chicago's offseason program are any indication, it's coming off as well-placed confidence rather than cockiness.

