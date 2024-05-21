Highlights The Chicago Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer.

The Chicago Bears have been searching for a franchise QB forever.

This is the only franchise in the NFL without a 4,000-yard passer during any single season. Justin Fields didn't pan out, Mitchell Trubisky never put it together, and Jay Cutler's tenure was tumultuous. The list goes on.

Most of Illinois is hoping that 2024's first overall draft pick, Caleb Williams, will put an end to the quarterbacking carousel. GM Ryan Poles witnessed the rise of Patrick Mahomes while with the Chiefs, so he's no stranger to excellence under center. Nor is head coach Matt Eberflus, who was on the Colts' staff while Andrew Luck was the QB.

However, Williams' behavior thus far has reminded Eberflus of his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. He sees the Bears' roster gravitating to Williams as the Dallas roster gravitated to Dak Prescott after Tony Romo got injured during the former's rookie campaign in 2016 (via SI's Albert Breer):

Once Romo got hurt, when he went down in that preseason game out in Seattle, the team just rallied around [Prescott], and I feel that already in our building here. Everybody’s rallying around him [Williams]. You can feel that with the reps that we got with some of the first on-field stuff we’ve done, with the veterans. You can see the offense, they’re real supportive, and same with the defensive guys. And his personality is infectious. He gets along with everybody; he’s very easy to insert into a locker room.

Regardless of the current sentiment around Prescott, there's no denying how he burst on the scene in 2016. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year, garnered MVP votes, and guided Dallas to the NFC's top seed with a 13-3 record. For some reason, it doesn't seem like the Bears will complain if any of that happens to them in 2024.

Caleb Williams is the QB1 From Day 1

There aren't any mentors ahead of him in Chicago

Although Williams drew the Prescott comparison, Williams doesn't have an All-Pro like Romo to learn from as an NFL freshman. Poles' time with Mahomes conveniently ignores that Pro Bowler Alex Smith, who started a conference championship game, probably taught Mahomes a thing or two. Chicago's QB room doesn't have nearly as much experience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears have three QBs besides Caleb Williams on the roster right now. Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien, and Austin Reed, who have combined for 1,809 passing yards, 7 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in their illustrious NFL careers.

So, it'll be on Williams to manage lofty expectations while growing on the fly. That isn't an easy task anywhere, let alone in a football-obsessed market like Chicago. On that front, Eberflus has high praise too:

Just in terms of him the person, it’s been outstanding. I’m talking about a worker—this guy is a worker. He wants to learn, he wants to know everything about the offense, he’s a really good learner, asks great questions, has been great in the quarterback room.

The sky is the limit for Williams, who is one of the most hyped quarterback prospects perhaps since Luck in 2012. According to his head coach, greatness could be on the way immediately. September 8 can't come soon enough.

