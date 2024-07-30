Highlights The Bears will take on the Texans in the HOF game for the 1st time since 2018.

Last time they were in the HOF game, the Bears lost an ill-fated 17-16 matchup against the Ravens.

2018 was an impressive season for the Bears, but ended with a heart-breaking playoff loss.

It's been six years since the Chicago Bears last appeared in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game, where they lost 17-16 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Six years later, the Bears are coming into a season with more excitement than they've had in years, as they prepare to kick off the 2024 preseason against another highly anticipated new-look squad for the Houston Texans.

13 years ago was the last time the Bears won a playoff game, so expectations are high since the team drafted Caleb Williams. After three consecutive seasons missing the playoffs, there's some real excitement behind this Bears team.

Bears fans haven't had much to cheer about lately, as the team has been a disappointment. However, this appearance in the Hall of Fame game does present a positive omen, as the last time they participated in the first preseason game of the campaign in 2018 was the last time they won their division and finished with a winning record.

Bears 2018 Hall of Fame Game Matchup

Chicago lost in disappointing fashion to one of the best NFL teams in preseason history

Now, we travel back to 2018, when Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis were honored by their respective teams in the Hall of Fame Game. The Bears were coming off of Mitchell Trubisky's rookie season, where the team finished in last place in the NFC North with a 5-11 record.

Bears Hall of Fame Game History Year HOF Game Result Bears Record Division Finish Playoff Finish 1968 30-24, W 7-7 2nd N/A 1977 20-6, W 9-5 2nd Lost Divisional 1990 13-0, W 11-5 1st Won Wild Card, Lost Divisional 2005 27-24, W 11-5 1st Lost Divisional 2018 17-16, L 12-4 1st Lost Wild Card

Trubisky wasn't overly promising in his rookie campaign, so there wasn't much excitement heading into the 2018 season. On the other hand, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the Ravens after they drafted Lamar Jackson, who would play his first NFL snap ever in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game, with the final pick of the first round. Two teams with young quarterbacks had a chance to honor their defensive legends in Canton, Ohio.

Jackson struggled as a passer, finishing 4-for-10 with 33 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and an interception. Gus Edwards, now a running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, saw his first NFL action as well, with 10 carries for 35 rushing yards.

It's amazing to see the talent disparity between the Ravens and the Bears during this game, as the Bears were not employing any notable players that are still active impact players today.

Chicago Bears 2018 HOF Game Stat Leaders Player Performance Highlights Tyler Bray, QB 18-for-34, 181 passing yards, one TD Benny Cunningham, RB 6 carries for 37 rushing yards Javon Wims, WR 7 receptions for 89 receiving yards Jonathan Anderson, LB 10 total tackles

None of these players are still playing in the NFL. It's the polar opposite to the Ravens, who had countless players who developed into stars later on in their careers and remain contributors for them in 2024.

Bears 2018 Season

The Bears went on to win the NFC North for the first time since 2010

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the lack of Bears talent in the 2018 Hall of Fame Game, Chicago went on to have their best season in the last decade. They finished 12-4, clinched the NFC North, and head coach Matt Nagy won Coach of the Year thanks to the seven-win turnaround from the previous year.

Chicago also allowed the fewest points in the NFL, while their offense was good enough to finish in the top-10 in points scored.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chicago Bears won 12 games and won the NFC North in 2018, something they hadn't done since 2006 and have not done since. It was also the first time they'd finished top 10 in scoring offense and defense since 2006, the last time they made a Super Bowl appearance.

That year, Trubisky threw 24 touchdown passes with a 66.6 completion percentage. Jordan Howard rushed for 935 yards and nine touchdowns. Tarik Cohen, who is looking to make a return to the NFL, led the team with 1,169 scrimmage yards.

Allen Robinson had 754 receiving yards in his first season with the Bears, leading the team in that category. Defensively, Khalil Mack was at his peak, posting 12.5 sacks, while Kyler Fuller and Eddie Jackson combined for 13 interceptions in the secondary.

The #3 seed Bears would go on to host the #6 seed Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Trubisky and Robinson were connecting, as the star wide receiver finished with 10 receptions, 143 receiving yards, and a touchdown. With 48 seconds left, Trubisky and the Bears' offense had an opportunity to drive down the field and defeat the Eagles. The offense did their job, setting up Cody Parkey for a game-winning field goal to send the Bears to the NFC Divisional Round. The rest is history.

The "Double-Doink" would live on, but the Bears' 2018 playoff hopes would die. After a surprising season, the Bears suffered a heart break with a missed field goal attempt that would have given them their first playoff win since 2010.

Since 2018, the Bears have not won their division, finished with a winning record, or won a playoff game. However, they'll hope that the good omen of the their Hall of Fame game appearance will continue the current trend: they have finished with a winning record and made the playoffs the last four times they played in the HOF game.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.