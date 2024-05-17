Highlights The two-day 2024 NFL Thanksgiving schedule includes three divisional contests involving the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

Annual Thanksgiving football in the NFL began 90 years ago when two teams facing off this season met on the hoilday for the first time.

The Thanksgiving Night game pits a franchise that struggles in cold weather against one that thrives in it.

Thanksgiving Week is going to be filled with feelings of both love and spite this NFL season.

On Wednesday evening, the league revealed the four games spanning Thanksgiving and Black Friday would feature three divisional matchups, including a pair of NFC showdowns.

After Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears take on freshly-extended Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in an NFC North clash in the early Thanksgiving window, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will renew NFC East hostilities through the evening.

The lone AFC divisional contest involves the silver-and-black Las Vegas Raiders returning to Arrowhead Stadium for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday. The Raiders are the last team to have defeated the Chiefs, utilizing a pair of defensive touchdowns on back-to-back snaps to beat the back-to-back Super Bowl champions 20-14 on Christmas Day a season ago.

NFL Thanksgiving/Black Friday Schedule Date (Time) Matchup TV Network Nov. 28 (12:30 p.m. E.T.) Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions CBS Nov. 28 (4:30 p.m. E.T.) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys FOX Nov. 28 (8:20 p.m. E.T.) Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers NBC Nov. 29 (3:00 p.m. E.T.) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Amazon Prime

The single non-divisional affair occurs on Thanksgiving Night, when the Miami Dolphins will look to win a game in potentially frigid air at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Including their 2023 playoff loss, The Dolphins have dropped 11 straight outings in which the temperature at kickoff was 40 degrees or lower. Miami's combined margin of defeat in those games is 15.8 points.

The initial matchup is on this season's schedule

While the new NFL tradition of playing on Black Friday started just last year, the league has held at least one game on Thanksgiving every year since World War II ended in 1945. The Lions began playing on the holiday in 1934, and hosted the Bears for five consecutive years before the international strife leading to WWII resulted in the pause of Thanksgiving football from 1939-44.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jacksonville Jaguars are the only NFL team to have never played on Thanksgiving. Three other franchises -- the Carolina Panthers (2015), Cincinnati Bengals (2010) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006) -- have done so just once. Among them, the Panthers are the lone squad with a victory, which came over the Cowboys 33-14 in Cam Newton's MVP season in 2015.

All-time, the Bears are 10-8 versus the Lions on Thanksgiving and have won three straight meetings. The 2024 matchup between the two represents the fourth time they've played one another on the holiday since 2018.

