Highlights Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has revamped the offense with star acquisitions.

A lopsided trade with the Panthers in 2023 led to them drafting Caleb Williams, who appears to be the team's quarterback of the future.

The NFC North will be one of the toughest divisions in 2024, begging the question of whether Chicago will be able to overcome their long-time rivals.

The Chicago Bears have been one of the more polarizing topics in the football world during the 2024 offseason. The franchise has often been labeled as a tough, defensive-minded organization that is still reminiscing about the past of the 1985 Bears' defense.

However, that might not be the case moving forward, as the Bears seem to have re-branded their team into an offensive power that has the potential to be great moving forward.

General Manager Ryan Poles has done a phenomenal job in the windy city, assembling what appears to be one of the most complete offenses in the entire NFC. He has completely reshaped the roster, especially on the offensive side of the ball, acquiring multiple pro-bowlers through trades, and then drafting two franchise cornerstone players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Related 'Everybody's Rallying Around Him': Bears HC Compares Caleb Williams to 2016 OROY Is Williams destined to guide Chicago to immediate success in 2024? The person he's been compared to did in 2016.

Ryan Poles Has Sparked Hope in the Franchise

The Bears general manager has provided his young quarterback with a great supporting cast

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Poles changed the fortunes of Bears fans in 2023 when he pulled the trigger on one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history with the Carolina Panthers.

Completed Trade Details Bears Receive: Panthers Receive: WR D.J. Moore 2023 1st Round Pick (QB Bryce Young) OT Darnell Wright (2023 1st round pick) DB Tyrique Stevenson (2023 2nd round pick) QB Caleb Williams (2024 1st round pick)

The Panthers ended up with Bryce Young, who had a disappointing rookie season while playing on the worst roster in the league. The Bears wound up netting two young starters, and a star wide receiver in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

Perhaps the most important factor in the trade is that the Bears also received Carolina's first-round pick in 2024, which turned out to be the number-one overall pick after the Panthers finished with the worst record in the league. With that pick, they then proceeded to select their quarterback of the future, Caleb Williams.

The franchise has a history of mediocre quarterback play that has left fans in Chicago frustrated to no end. Many fans pushed back when the team traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick. However, this turned out to be the right move considering the trade market spoke to how executives across the league feel about Fields.

Poles didn't stop there. He also drafted wide receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 draft, giving Williams another receiving weapon, who was viewed as a top-three prospect at his position.

They also traded with the Los Angeles Chargers for star wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is coming off the best season of his career. The veteran pass catcher had 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns while only playing 13 games in 2024.

The Bears then acquired running back D'Andre Swift from the Philadelphia Eagles, who had a pro-bowl season in 2023. Swift will give Williams a nice pass catcher out of the backfield, who can also run between the tackles.

The Bears have assembled an offense that has the potential to light up the scoreboard in 2024. But will it be enough to overcome one of the toughest divisions in the NFL?

The Bears are Still a Year Away From a Playoff Appearance

The gauntlet of the NFC North will be too much for Chicago to overcome

Credit: Jeff Roberson / AP

The Bears are more than capable of winning nine games this season, but that might not be enough to earn a WildCard spot in the loaded NFC North. The Detroit Lions are fresh off of a trip to the NFC Championship Game, in which they were leading the San Francisco 49ers 24-7 at halftime. Detroit is bringing back the majority of their players, as well as their star offensive player-caller, Ben Johnson.

The Green Bay Packers are also riding a ton of momentum in 2024, after a narrow 24-21 loss to the 49ers in the Divisional round. Jordan Love and his onslaught of offensive weapons should develop even more continuity, and will be a tough matchup for Chicago this season. The addition of Josh Jacobs also gives them one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings just resigned arguably the best wide receiver in the league, Justin Jefferson, to an extension that ties him to the franchise long-term. They also brought back Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockeson, who are star pass catchers that compliment Jefferson very nicely in the passing game. Not to mention the addition of running back Aaron Jones, who gives Minnesota a star player at every offensive skill position.

Even if Williams is the generational prospect that experts have made him out to be, there is still a likelihood that he goes through the conventional "ups and downs" that rookie quarterbacks tend to endure in year one.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite their long history as a franchise, the Chicago Bears never had a quarterback throw for more than 4,000 yards in a single season.

We have seen prospects like Peyton Manning, who still holds the record for most interceptions thrown by a rookie quarterback in a season (28). Williams was considered a "can't miss" prospect heading into the draft, but it is worth noting that quarterbacks tend to struggle during their rookie seasons, especially in a strong division.

There is also the great unknown surrounding Bears coach Matt Eberflus. After trading for Montez Sweat, Eberflus had his defense playing at a high level during the late-season stretch in 2023. He has shown promise as a defensive-minded coach, but the question is still in the air of whether he can take the franchise to the next level.

The Bears have a future as bright as any team in the NFL, and fans have a reason to be optimistic about their team moving forward. But the organization is still a year away from truly being a WildCard team in the NFC, and will not be able to overcome their rivals in the NFC North.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.