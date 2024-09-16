Key Takeaways Caleb Williams threw two interceptions in a loss to the Texans.

Bears' offense was held to 205 total yards.

Shane Waldron, the Bears offensive coordinator, needs to trust Williams by opening up the playbook more.

Shane Waldron and the Chicago Bears ' coaching staff need to open up the playbook to allow Caleb Williams to succeed in this offense. For the second straight week, the Bears' offense finished with less than 175 passing yards.

Caleb Williams Through Week 2 Completion Percentage 37/66 (56%) Passing Yards 267 Passing Touchdowns 0 Interceptions 2

Expectations were high when the Bears selected Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft , but the offense has been as bad as it was with Justin Fields under center, if not worse. Fortunately for the Bears, there are opportunities for the Bears to turn things around.

Williams is a rookie quarterback, so it makes sense why the Bears haven't opened up the entire playbook for him. However, they're restricting the potential of their offense by limiting this playbook. Shane Waldron was hired to become the new Bears offensive coordinator after he revived the career of Geno Smith .

Williams was struggling against the blitz, but the bigger issue was that only nine of Williams' 37 passing attempts went for more than 10 yards. Five of those nine were for more than 20 yards, with two of the passing attempts resulting in interceptions. The Bears game plan was clearly limiting, which is what led to some of Williams' struggles as the game progressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams was pressured on 81.8% of his drop backs in a loss to the Texans.

If the Bears want this offense to improve, they need to remove the training wheels off the playbook.

Conservative Playcalling Is Limiting Bears' Offense

Williams' 174 passing yards against the Houston Texans showcases the need to open up their playbook more.

In the Bears' loss to the Houston Texans , the playbook was condensed, with the majority of the throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Of the Bears pass catchers, only DeAndre Carter averaged more than 10 yards per reception. Williams was definitely struggling with pressure and downfield late in the game, but the playcalling didn't give Williams many opportunities to throw the ball downfield.

Now, the Bears coaching staff isn't completely to blame. As the game progressed and the Bears had to throw the ball downfield, Williams was struggling tremendously. He was completely off target for many of his deep throws, leading to two turnovers.

Waldron needs to give his quarterback more exposure by throwing the ball downfield and away from the line of scrimmage early in games. In the preseason, Waldron did a much better job of allowing Williams to make plays downfield, and the rookie quarterback thrived doing so.

It was clear that this game plan against the Texans was very conservative, as the Bears tried to get the ball out quickly and allow their pass catchers to earn some yards after the catch. Unfortunately, it didn't work out, and it led to an ineffective passing performance for Williams.

How Waldron Can Help Moving Forward

Bears offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, needs to utilize Williams' athleticism with more play action and RPO play calls.

One of Williams' greatest traits coming out of USC was his creativity in and out of the pocket. When the pocket broke down or no one was open, Williams was constantly able to make plays on the run. What made Williams such a special prospect, and one who was often compared to Patrick Mahomes , was his ability to make so many ridiculous plays at the collegiate level.

Through the first three quarters of this game, Waldron's game plan was to allow Williams to remain in the pocket and get the ball out quickly. Part of that game plan was likely designed because of the struggles from the offensive line, which was clear based on how many times Williams was sacked. Unfortunately, limiting the Bears' game plan only prevents Williams from evolving as a passer.

Waldron needs to do a better job of making life easier for Williams by creating space in the middle of the field, but also allowing him to take shots consistently throughout the game. It might not always be pretty during his rookie season, but it will help him gain experience and learn from his mistakes.

As the passing game opens up, it should also help the running game improve, which has struggled over the first two games of the season. Chicago brought in Waldron to help improve the Bears' offense, and so far, he hasn't had enough of an impact.

