Highlights The Chicago Bears named Caleb Williams as the starting QB for the 2024 season after trading Justin Fields to the Steelers.

Williams was heavily favored to be the No. 1 pick throughout the draft process, praised for both talent and character.

An announcement was made early to avoid QB competition, show transparency, and highlight Williams' potential.

Well, that didn't take long. The Chicago Bears have officially named Caleb Williams their starting quarterback heading into the 2024 season.

While the announcement surprises absolutely no one, handing the franchise to a No. 1 overall pick is always newsworthy. General manger Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus probably came to this conclusion back in early March when they began shopping Justin Fields, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Caleb Williams: Starting Quarterback

The Bears knew there was no need to draw it out any longer

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears head coach didn't make the anointing of the Bears' new leader of the offense very dramatic. When speaking at the opening of the Bears' rookie mini-camp, Eberflus kept the announcement short and simple:

No conversation. He's the starter.

There was never any doubt about who would start game one of the season. Williams was the only quarterback the Bears really showed interest in throughout most of the draft process, and it was a foregone conclusion that he'd be walking Halas's halls as the team's first true superstar at quarterback.

Williams' talent is undeniable, as anyone who has watched his tape can tell, but a large part of what has seemingly won the Bears' brass over is who he is a person. Eberflus has done nothing but gush over his new franchise QB, and today was no different:

You can really tell that he's comfortable in his own skin. He is who he is...His light comes out from the inside. You can certainly feel that energy. He's a one plus one equals three guy. He's an enhancer. He's a guy that brings out the best in people, and you can certainly feel that within five minutes of meeting him.

Sticking to the Plan

Poles and Eberflus have stressed honest and transparency since day one

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While the announcement may seem early to some, having it out of the way so early can go a long way for the quarterback and the entire Bears' roster. Everyone in Halas Hall knows that there would be no true competition, and trying to portray this QB situation as such would have gone against everything the young GM stands for.

In his introductory press conference in January of 2022, Poles mentioned the importance of being honest and transparent:

What am I about and what’s my philosophy?...We’re gonna solve problems with open communication and candor.

Poles has earned himself quite a reputation among those within the Bears organization. He stuck to his word with Fields by keeping him informed as the process progressed and sent JF1 to a good situation, such as that in Pittsburgh.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams is 5th all time in yards at USC and 4th in TD passes, but among QB's who have played less than three years for the Trojans, he is atop both lists with 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns. His rating of 169.2 is the best in school history of any quarterback with at least 100 attempts.

The Clear Choice to Lead the Offense

Williams never really had a competitor

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Another reason to pull the proverbial trigger on announcing Williams as the starter is the fact that there is no other legitimate starter on the Bears roster. Brett Rypien and Tyson Bagent are the other two QBs on the roster with experience, and while they may one day be starters in the league, neither has done much to make anyone think it should happen anytime soon.

Chicago Bears' QB Stats in 2023 Player Completions Attempts Passing Yards Touchdowns INTs Caleb Williams (USC) 266 388 3633 30 5 Tyson Bagent (CHI) 94 143 859 3 6 Brett Rypien (LAR) 18 38 172 0 1

Williams has done everything possible thus far to earn the trust of the organization, and can now go through mini-camp, and eventually training camp, as the officially named starter of a franchise and fan base starving for a superstar.

All professional statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all college statistics courtesy of Sports Reference-College Football unless stated otherwise.