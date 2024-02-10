Highlights The Chicago Bears may trade the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for "historic" compensation.

The decision to trade the pick hinges on the Bears' evaluation of quarterbacks Justin Fields and Caleb Williams.

The Bears traded last year's first overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a massive package that included star receiver D.J. Moore and this year's first overall pick.

On March 10, 2023, the Chicago Bears made the controversial decision to trade away the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for a haul of assets. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they may choose to do the same thing again one year later, but only if they are offered "historic" compensation.

If the Bears are to trade the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's apparently going to take even more than what the Carolina Panthers gave them last year. While some teams may be willing to give up such a treasure trove of assets, it's also just as likely that no one will meet Chicago's lofty asking price.

The decision to trade the pick will come down to the Bears, and, ultimately, their internal valuations of a pair of tantalizing quarterbacks.

Bears must decide between Fields and Williams

Chicago elected to keep their QB1 over Young, Stroud, and Richardson last year

The Bears' decision is unique, in that they already have a young quarterback with huge potential. Fields showed some significant growth at the end of 2023, winning four of his final six starts and posting 200+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards in three of those victories.

USC's Caleb Williams, however, is also unique. The former Heisman Trophy winner had a superlative collegiate career and just spent all of last season working with Kliff Kingsbury, whose quarterback whisperer résumé includes Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray. Most draft experts agree that he's the best quarterback prospect since at least Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

Last year, the Bears chose to keep Fields rather than select Bryce Young, Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, or Anthony Richardson with the first overall pick. In return for trading the pick to the Panthers, they received a massive haul, including:

First-round pick in 2023 (ninth overall)

Second-round pick in 2023 (61st overall)

First-round pick in 2024 (first overall)

Second-round pick in 2025

Receiver D.J. Moore

Although teams with more wisdom than the Panthers likely won't willingly give up their own homegrown star wideouts, the Bears could demand an equivalent, if not greater, hoard of draft assets from a team who is desperate for Williams.

The Washington Commanders, who just hired Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator, stand out, and they could give the Bears the second overall pick in the draft (plus other selections) for their troubles.

For their part, Bears players seem united in wanting Fields to return. During an appearance on PFT Live, Moore made his feelings about Fields clear:

His growth has been phenomenal. If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he’s been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers and if he’s gotta do it himself, he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That’s all you can ask, is just steady growth and that’s what he did.

Beyond Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels stand out as elite quarterback prospects, any of whom the Bears could choose to replace Fields with the first pick, or a lower pick should they trade down. When Poles spoke about the dilemma in January, it was clear that he had yet to make a decision about his QB in 2024:

We are going to turn every stone to make sure that we are going to make a sound decision for our organization. I did think Justin got better. I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there is a unique situation.

The Bears will continue to publicly announce that for them to trade the first pick in the 2024 Draft, it will require another team to fork over massive compensation. Behind the scenes, though, they'll be fervently scouting this year's top quarterback prospects, while sweating out a decision on Fields' future.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.