Highlights This Bears vs. Panthers matchup is intriguing due to their trade before the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers struggled last season, but have the potential to improve under new head coach Dave Canales.

The Bears rebuilt their offense with multiple moves this offseason, setting up an intriguing Week 5 matchup at Soldier Field.

While a Bears vs. Panthers matchup wouldn't have looked like an intriguing matchup on paper a few months ago, there's plenty of intrigue to the matchup now. Thanks to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams first overall, using Carolina's pick (traded last year for the Panthers to move up to no.1 in 2023), this matchup has a juicy storyline.

The Week 5 tilt at Soldier Field will feature the 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young squaring off against Williams and a new-look Chicago offense. The Carolina Panthers are coming off a disastrous season in which they finished 2-15, last in the league.

However, thanks to trading up for Young the previous year, the Panthers' first overall pick landed right in Chicago's lap.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the two former no.1 overall picks will meet in Cicago on October 6th. The kickoff time is not known yet.

Panthers at Bears in Week 5 (Oct. 6), per source. Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Giddyup. — Joe Person (@josephperson) May 15, 2024

Revisiting the Panthers and Bears Pre-Draft Trade in 2023

Will Bryce Young improve in his second year?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Fans and pundits have been quick to label the Panthers' trade before the 2023 draft as a disaster, given how last season went, and Young struggling to adjust to the NFL. It doesn't help that the Panthers finished last in a season where the top QB prospect was heralded as a generational quarterback. Just to recap the trade:

Panthers received: the Bears' first overall pick in 2023

Bears received: D.J. Moore, picks no.9 and 61 in 2023, Carolina's first-round pick in 2024 and second-round pick in 2025

The trade certainly looks lopsided right now, given that Moore excelled in his first year with the Bears, with the Bears adding multiple picks and the league's next potential superstar quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bears hold an 8-3 all-time record against the Panthers, including a 16-13 win in last year's Week 10 matchup.

The Bears have essentially rebuilt their offense this offseason. In addition to drafting Williams, the Bears also traded for receiver Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze with their ninth overall pick. They also also DeAndre Swift to their backfield and signed Gerald Everett to pair with Cole Kmet at tight end.

The Panthers meanwhile, were able to draft WR Xavier Legette late in the first round and traded for Diontae Johnson. Their most important move may prove to be hiring Dave Canales as their head coach, after firing Frank Reich just 10 games into his coaching tenure last season.

Canales' ability to elevate Bryce Young will be the biggest factor in whether the Panthers are able to improve in 2024. It will also be key in preventing this 2023 trade from being viewed as anything other than a disaster for the Panthers.

Source: Joe Person, The Athletic

