Highlights Odunze and Scott are key players to watch for the Bears offense in Hall of Fame Game.

Dexter Sr. and Booker could elevate the Bears' defense.

Roschon Johnson still has potential despite a slow first season.

The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is happening on August 1 and will feature the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears. These are two of the teams that have made the most splashes during this NFL offseason, so it's only fitting that they kick off the 2024 preseason.

Obviously, the Bears had a lot of excitement after they drafted Caleb Williams, but there are several other intriguing young players that will be looking to prove a point when the preseason gets going. This is a young team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, but they're going to need help from many of their young players to achieve that goal.

This training camp has come with a lot of excitement from their young quarterback and depth players, but it's hard to judge without seeing them in real game play. Now that the Hall of Fame Game is here, NFL fans can see how the Bears' youth compares to the younger talent of another team overflowing with potentially burgeoning talent.

Of the young Bears players who could play in the game, which players will be the most intriguing to watch?

1 Rome Odunze, WR

Outside the quarterback, Odunze will have more prying eyes on him than anyone

There's plenty of excitement to watch Williams play at some point, but there should be plenty of excitement to watch Rome Odunze, too. Odunze may not have the biggest role in year one, playing behind D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen, so this preseason will be a great opportunity to see what he's capable of as the top wide receiver.

He was as productive as any other wide receiver in college football last year, and should eventually transition into the WR1 role in the Bears' offense in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze led all receivers in the FBS in 2023 with 1,640 receiving yards. Three of the last four guys to earn that distinction? Tank Dell in 2022, Ja'Marr Chase in 2020, and DeVonta Smith in 2019. That's pretty darn good company.

General manager Ryan Poles felt so strongly about Odunze that he considered trading up with the Atlanta Falcons to ensure they drafted him. The hope is for Odunze to build a strong connection with Williams for years to come.

Coming out of the NFL Draft, Odunze was the best route runner in his draft class. While he wasn't rated as highly as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, he has the potential to be just as good of a player, if not better than both of them. This is the first chance for fans to see him in action in a Bears uniform.

2 Gervon Dexter Sr., DT

If Dexter Sr. could take a major leap in 2024, it could help elevate this Bears defense

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

If there's a surprise player who could give the Bears defense a major boost in 2024, it's Gervon Dexter Sr. As a rookie out of Florida, Dexter Sr. played well as a rotational defensive tackle. This season, there's going to be more expected out of him, as there's been some excitement behind his play in training camp.

Every NFL team with a highly productive defensive tackle has an edge over most teams, which the Bears are hoping will continue to ring true in 2024 with the emergence of Dexter Sr.

Last season, he had 2.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits, while only playing as a rotational player. The goal is for him to become even more disruptive as a pass rusher, while playing a role in the league's best run defense.

During the Hall of Fame Game, we will have a chance to see the excitement of Dexter Sr.'s training camp transferred into a real game situation. It could be a good indicator of whether the reports coming out of training camp have been exaggerated or not.

3 Roschon Johnson, RB

An uninspiring training camp could decrease Johnson's usage even further

When the Bears drafted Roschon Johnson, it appeared that they could have found their future starting running back. At least, until the team signed D'Andre Swift during the offseason. However, that doesn't mean Swift is guaranteed the starting job or a role as the bell cow. Johnson's rookie season was uninspiring, but with an impressive training camp and preseason, he could still carve out a major role in 2024.

Roschon Johnson's 2023 Statistics Carries 81 Rushing Yards 352 Yards Per Carry 4.3 Receptions 34 Receiving Yards 209 Yards Per Reception 6.1 Total Touchdowns 2

Swift was more efficient in the run game last season with 4.6 yards per carry, but he was less efficient as a pass catcher, averaging 5.5 yards per reception. While the Bears paid Swift, there's still an opportunity for Johnson to become the starting running back, or at least give himself a chance to build on the 81 totes he got last year.

It all begins with the Hall of Fame Game, when Chicago's talent evaluators will learn what the future holds for the Bears second-year running back. He flashed during last preseason, but wasn't as impressive in the regular season. Another strong preseason could help him stay on the roster and give him a chance at overtaking Khalil Herbert for the RB2 job.

4 Austin Booker, DE

The Bears really need another edge rusher outside of Montez Sweat

Other than Montez Sweat, who had 12.5 sacks last season, the Bears don't have another pass rusher they can count on. They didn't address the defensive line until the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, when they traded up to select a defensive end, Austin Booker out of Kansas.

Throughout this offseason, Booker has been turning heads from the Senior Bowl through Bears training camp. Booker excelled against many of the best offensive tackles at the Senior Bowl, and has actually earned the opportunity to rotate in with the starting defense early in training camp.

Booker is still extremely raw at only 21 years old, with only one full college season under his belt. In 2023, he finished with eight sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, and 35+ quarterback pressures. There's plenty of room for growth for the young edge rusher, but he was impressive in his one full season as a starting defensive lineman.

Now it's time to see how he performs against NFL-caliber offensive linemen. If he can dominate against backup hogs, it might be a good indicator that he can actually rotate into the starting rotation on the defensive line once the regular season gets underway.

5 Tyler Scott, WR

Scott can add a deep ball threat behind the top three WR

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bears have their top-three wide receiver roles occupied, there's going to be an open competition for the WR4 spot between Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, and Dante Pettis. Scott was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so he should have an edge over those other players.

There's already been excitement coming out of training camp surrounding Scott, who has been building a connection with Caleb Williams. If he can at least serve as a deep ball threat who can stretch the defense and keep the secondary honest, he'd have done his job.

Odunze probably won't see much action in the Hall of Fame game, while Allen and Moore are unlikely to play at all. That leaves an opportunity for Scott to stand out on national television in the biggest stage of the preseason.

If he can make some splash plays, not only could it showcase that he can play a role in the offense this season, but it also could be an indicator that he could become one of the Bears' top three wide receivers in the future.

Since Scott won't see much playing time throughout the regular season, the preseason is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his playmaking abilities and show Bears nation what they might have in the second-year man.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.