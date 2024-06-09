Highlights Marcedes Lewis has been in the NFL since 2006, and is now one of the longest-tenured players in the league.

Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Lewis will be returning to the Chicago Bears in 2024 for his 19th NFL season.

Lewis' veteran presence will be very useful for some of the young pieces on the Bears' offense.

There are a couple of players that fans tend to think of when it comes to longevity in the NFL. Tom Brady immediately comes to mind, as well as several other players who have had long, successful careers in the league.

However, there's another player slowly creeping up that list, and it's Marcedes Lewis.

Lewis entered the NFL in 2006 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he ended up spending over a decade with the team. He spent time with the Green Bay Packers for several years after that, and played for the Chicago Bears for one season in 2023. Lewis became a free agent after that season, but will end up returning to the NFL once again in 2024, as Jay Glazer reported on Sunday:

One of the longest-tenured players in the NFL will keep trucking for another year, this time teaming up once again with a former divisional foe of his in Chicago.

Related Caleb Williams: Bears Offense Is Going To Be 'Pretty Damn Good' The first overall selection in the 2024 draft is confident in what he has seen so far in camp.

Lewis Heads Into 19th NFL Season

His knowledge and leadership will be helpful to the Bears' young offense

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, and he instantly became a key part of their offense for years to come. While Lewis has never really been a star player in this league, he's been very consistent, and has put together a string of quality seasons.

Marcedes Lewis' Career Stats Stat Lewis Games 268 Receptions 436 Receiving Yards 5,113 Yards per Reception 11.7 Receiving TD's 40

During his 12-year career in Jacksonville, Lewis totaled 4,502 receiving yards on 375 receptions, good enough for a solid 12 yards per reception. Lewis also scored 33 times with Jacksonville, and acted as a security blanket for the multiple quarterbacks that played for the Jaguars during his time there.

After the 2017 season, Lewis and the Jaguars ended up parting ways. He would eventually join the Packers, where he spent the next five seasons of his career. Lewis served more of a secondary role in the team, and while he was never the star of the show, he contributed when he was needed, and was a solid veteran presence. During his five years there, Lewis totaled 582 receiving yards on 57 receptions, while scoring six times as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marcedes Lewis has completed 18 years in the NFL. With him returning for his 19th season, he is now the second-longest tenured player in all the NFL. Only Aaron Rodgers (19 completed seasons) has been in the league longer.

Finally, Lewis switched to a former divisional rival of his, the Bears. During the 2023 season, his role there was more for his veteran leadership than anything else. Lewis received just five targets on the year, but he did catch four of them, recording 29 total receiving yards and one touchdown.

Now, Lewis is back in the fray once again in Chicago, although the 2024 season poses much more excitement for the Bears' organization than the 2023 season did. A new young quarterback in Caleb Williams, is in town, and the Bears have surrounded him with receiving talent, including Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, this offseason.

In 2024, Lewis' main role will once again have to do with his veteran leadership. There are a lot of young faces on this Bears' offense, and a veteran presence like Lewis can help them out a lot.

Source: Jay Glazer on X

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.