Highlights The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans are set to face off in the 2024 NFL HOF Game on August 1.

The teams are selected based on prominent alumnus entering the Hall, kick-starting the NFL preseason.

This primer explains the history and traditions behind the game that signifies the start of Hall of Fame weekend.

The NFL's annual Hall of Fame is this week, coinciding with the official induction of the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will face off in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 1, and it will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The game kicks off Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio, where seven players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The HOF Game has been played since 1962 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, when ground was first broken for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game has been played in every single season since then, besides three: 2011 (due to the ongoing NFL lockout), 2016 (due to unsafe playing conditions), and 2020 (due to the global Covid-19 pandemic). In addition, the games in 1980 and 2003 were called off in the second half due to severe lightning storms.

So, how exactly are the teams chosen for the game? And what's the history behind it? Answers to those questions and more can be found in this HOF Game primer.

The History & Meaning Behind the NFL HOF Game

The results, significance, and importance of the first preseason game of the year

Chicago Bears

The process for which teams are selected to participate in the game is simple and has remained consistent over time. From 1971 to 2010, the opponents were almost always in different conferences. Since 2011, both teams that participate have had at least one prominent alumnus entering the Hall of Fame that year. That trend continues this year, with legendary kick returner Devin Hester representing the Bears, and one of the best wide receivers of the 21st century, Andre Johnson, representing the Texans.

Due to the scheduling of the event (always in early August since 2001), both teams that participate end up playing an extra preseason game compared to the other 30 teams in the league. That means the Bears and Texans will play four preseason games this year, as opposed to three for the rest of the NFL.

Most teams tend to rest their starters for the game, since it occurs so early in the NFL calendar and training camp is still underway. That means the results of the game are rarely indicative of the actual quality of the teams, though it is a fun way to kick off the NFL season.

NFL HOF Game Results, Post-2011 Lockout Date "Away" Team Away Score "Home" Team Home Score August 5, 2012 Arizona Cardinals 10 New Orleans Saints 17 August 4, 2013 Miami Dolphins 20 Dallas Cowboys 24 August 3, 2014 New York Giants 17 Buffalo Bills 13 August 9, 2015 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 Minnesota Vikings 14 August 7, 2016 Canceled due to poor field conditions August 3, 2017 Arizona Cardinals 18 Dallas Cowboys 20 August 2, 2018 Chicago Bears 16 Baltimore Ravens 17 August 1, 2019 Denver Broncos 14 Atlanta Falcons 10 August 6, 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic August 5, 2021 Dallas Cowboys 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 16 August 4, 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Las Vegas Raiders 27 August 3, 2023 New York Jets 16 Cleveland Browns 21 August 1, 2024 Houston Texans Chicago Bears

Every team in the NFL has participated in the game at least once, with the Baltimore Ravens (post-relocation) solidifying that fact during their HOF Game debut in 2018. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied all-time with the most appearances at seven, while the Ravens and Carolina Panthers are tied for last with just one.

The Washington Commanders have the most wins in the game's history with five, and they are just one of four teams to remain undefeated, including the Las Vegas Raiders (4-0), the Ravens (1-0), and the Panthers (1-0).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last four expansion teams added to the league all played in the Hall of Fame Game as their first game. In 1995, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers played each other, and the Houston Texans appeared in 2002. When the new Cleveland Browns returned to the league in 1999, they too debuted in the Hall of Fame Game.

It's been 28 years since the Panthers last played in the game, which is the third-longest drought in the NFL, ahead of only the Los Angeles Chargers (29 years) and the Detroit Lions (32 years).

With a promising list of candidates for the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot, plenty of teams will have a chance to play in the game next year if their respective franchise legends make the cut.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.