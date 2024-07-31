Highlights

  • The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans are set to face off in the 2024 NFL HOF Game on August 1.
  • The teams are selected based on prominent alumnus entering the Hall, kick-starting the NFL preseason.
  • This primer explains the history and traditions behind the game that signifies the start of Hall of Fame weekend.

The NFL's annual Hall of Fame is this week, coinciding with the official induction of the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will face off in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 1, and it will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The game kicks off Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio, where seven players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The HOF Game has been played since 1962 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, when ground was first broken for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game has been played in every single season since then, besides three: 2011 (due to the ongoing NFL lockout), 2016 (due to unsafe playing conditions), and 2020 (due to the global Covid-19 pandemic). In addition, the games in 1980 and 2003 were called off in the second half due to severe lightning storms.

So, how exactly are the teams chosen for the game? And what's the history behind it? Answers to those questions and more can be found in this HOF Game primer.

The History & Meaning Behind the NFL HOF Game

The results, significance, and importance of the first preseason game of the year

Chicago Bears

The process for which teams are selected to participate in the game is simple and has remained consistent over time. From 1971 to 2010, the opponents were almost always in different conferences. Since 2011, both teams that participate have had at least one prominent alumnus entering the Hall of Fame that year. That trend continues this year, with legendary kick returner Devin Hester representing the Bears, and one of the best wide receivers of the 21st century, Andre Johnson, representing the Texans.

Due to the scheduling of the event (always in early August since 2001), both teams that participate end up playing an extra preseason game compared to the other 30 teams in the league. That means the Bears and Texans will play four preseason games this year, as opposed to three for the rest of the NFL.

Most teams tend to rest their starters for the game, since it occurs so early in the NFL calendar and training camp is still underway. That means the results of the game are rarely indicative of the actual quality of the teams, though it is a fun way to kick off the NFL season.

NFL HOF Game Results, Post-2011 Lockout

Date

"Away" Team

Away Score

"Home" Team

Home Score

August 5, 2012

Arizona Cardinals

10

New Orleans Saints

17

August 4, 2013

Miami Dolphins

20

Dallas Cowboys

24

August 3, 2014

New York Giants

17

Buffalo Bills

13

August 9, 2015

Pittsburgh Steelers

3

Minnesota Vikings

14

August 7, 2016

Canceled due to poor field conditions

August 3, 2017

Arizona Cardinals

18

Dallas Cowboys

20

August 2, 2018

Chicago Bears

16

Baltimore Ravens

17

August 1, 2019

Denver Broncos

14

Atlanta Falcons

10

August 6, 2020

Canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

August 5, 2021

Dallas Cowboys

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

August 4, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars

11

Las Vegas Raiders

27

August 3, 2023

New York Jets

16

Cleveland Browns

21

August 1, 2024

Houston Texans

Chicago Bears

Every team in the NFL has participated in the game at least once, with the Baltimore Ravens (post-relocation) solidifying that fact during their HOF Game debut in 2018. The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied all-time with the most appearances at seven, while the Ravens and Carolina Panthers are tied for last with just one.

The Washington Commanders have the most wins in the game's history with five, and they are just one of four teams to remain undefeated, including the Las Vegas Raiders (4-0), the Ravens (1-0), and the Panthers (1-0).

It's been 28 years since the Panthers last played in the game, which is the third-longest drought in the NFL, ahead of only the Los Angeles Chargers (29 years) and the Detroit Lions (32 years).

With a promising list of candidates for the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot, plenty of teams will have a chance to play in the game next year if their respective franchise legends make the cut.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless noted otherwise.

