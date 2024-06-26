Highlights Velus Jones can excel as a return specialist with his speed.

New kickoff rules suit Jones well, making him a crucial asset for the Bears.

His success in the return game can elevate him despite a crowded receiver room.

Over the offseason, the NFL implemented a new kickoff format, placing a heightened emphasis on having fewer touchbacks and more kicks returned. With it becoming a more important part of the game, teams have been strategizing as to how they’ll take advantage of it.

Mere hours after the announcement of the new kickoff rules, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed one of the great kick returners in Cordarrelle Patterson. The latest team to acknowledge the impact of the rules changes is the Chicago Bears.

The Bears seem to think that third-year wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. will be a great weapon in the return game, at least according to head coach Matt Eberflus (via ESPN):

A guy like that with the type of skill set, with the speed and power that he has, and he’s coming full speed ahead at you. It’s like a damn freight train running at you.

Jones hasn’t lived up to what Chicago had hoped for when they spent a third-round pick on him, but this change could give his football career new life. Even if he doesn’t see much action in the passing game, he can still be a crucial part of the team.

Related NFL Hopes to Boost Kickoff Returns to 80% With XFL-Style Rules The league wants to see more kickoff returns while ensuring player safety. The hope is that these XFL-inspired rules will do that.

Knowing Your Role

Jones can embrace his position as the return specialist

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With the new trio of D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze in place at wideout, targets will be hard to come by for the Bears’ other receivers. This is especially true for Jones, who has totaled just 11 catches through his two seasons in the league.

This means the new kickoff rules are being implemented at the perfect time for Jones. He’s used to making his mark as a return man, even dating back to his college days at Tennessee.

In 2021, Jones won SEC Special Teams Player of the Year, along with Jameson Williams. Jones joins Alabama stars Williams and Jaylen Waddle as the only kick returners to win the award in the last eight years.

His success in the return game likely played a role in the Bears’ decision to draft him, and he’s continued to perform in that regard. This past season, he was among the top kick returners in the entire NFL.

Top Five Kick Returners of 2023 in Total Yards Name Team Kick Returns Total Return Yards Yards per Return Keisean Nixon GB 30 782 26.1 Xavier Gipson NYJ 22 511 23.2 Braxton Berrios MIA 18 441 24.5 DeeJay Dallas SEA 17 440 25.9 Velus Jones Jr. CHI 16 435 27.2

Assuming Jones hangs on to the spot as the team’s primary returner, he’ll have a major role going into the season. With franchise quarterback Caleb Williams in place, the Bears are looking to contend as soon as possible. Given the new importance of kick returns, Jones will be a big part of that.

In terms of preparation, this shouldn’t change too much for Jones outside the usual offseason honing of skills. The new format caters to his abilities, meaning he just has to continue performing in the ways he has.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the 17 players who returned at least 12 kicks in 2023, Jones had the highest average yards per return, at 27.2.

Jones may not be the star that Chicago thought they stole in the third-round, but he’s found a key role on this team. With the rule changes coming for next season, we can expect this alone to take him to new heights. If he does take advantage, he could bring back some Devin Hester nostalgia to the Windy City.

Source: ESPN

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Kick return statistics courtesy of NFL.com.