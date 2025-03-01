Eddie Nketiah should be entrusted to start as the striker for Crystal Palace, following what could well be a devastating injury to first-choice Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

The Frenchman was stretchered off and taken to hospital after falling on the opposite end of a horror challenge in the Eagles' FA Cup tie with Milwall, and Nketiah was introduced as his replacement. Within just a minute, the ex-Arsenal striker had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was chalked off for an adjudged handball. He later netted a fine header in the 81st minute to seal the victory for his team.

After scoring his first Premier League goal of the season against Aston Villa last week, this could be the start to the revival of his career at Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner must put his trust into the 25-year-old in the coming weeks, especially given Mateta's links to a departure this summer.

Nketiah Must Be Afforded a Chance Amid Mateta Injury

Palace paid £30 million for his services last summer