An extreme athlete from Spain has emerged from a cave after spending 500 days with no human contact.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, had no communication with the outside world throughout her time spent in the cave in Granada.

Aged 48 when she entered the cave in November 2021, Ms Flamini instructed her team not to contact her under any circumstances - even in the event of a family death.

Situated 70m (230ft) down inside the cave, she spent her time exercising, drawing and knitting woolly hats.

The mountain climber also read 50 books and drank 1,000 litres of water, according to her support team.

"I'm still stuck on November 21, 2021. I don't know anything about the world," Ms Flamini said as she emerged from the cave, blinking in the sunshine, unaware of global news stories such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Greeted by media, family and friends, the Spaniard described her experience as "excellent, unbeatable".

An extraordinary test of endurance that would have been far too challenging for the vast majority of humans, Ms Flamini said she didn’t want to leave the cave and hadn’t realised it was time to end the experiment.

“When they came in to get me, I was asleep,” she told reporters, per NBC News. “I thought something had happened. I said: ‘Already? Surely not.’ I hadn’t finished my book.”

Scientists were closely monitoring her throughout the 500-day period to better understand circadian rhythms and the effects of extreme isolation.

"I've been silent for a year-and-a-half, not talking to anyone but myself," she said, while reporters asked for more details, per BBC News.

"I lose my balance, that's why I'm being held. If you allow me to take a shower - I haven't touched water for a year-and-a-half - I'll see you in a little while. Is that OK with you?"

The climber told reporters that she lost track of time after approximately two months, adding: "There was a moment when I had to stop counting the days.”

Rather than 500 days, Ms Flamini thought she’d been underground for “between 160-170 days”.

According to her support team, Ms Flamini has broken the world record for longest time spent in a cave - although the Guinness World Records are yet to confirm this.

In terms of the toughest moments, an invasion of flies which left her covered was one of her most challenging experiences while in the cave.

Ms Flamini also spoke of “auditory hallucinations”.

"You are silent and the brain makes it up," she added.